2019 March Madness TV schedule: Final Four tip times, teams, watch the NCAA Tournament, live stream, bracket

After nearly five months of game action, we have finally reached the pinnacle of college basketball. We started the season with 351 teams all contending for the right to be named national champions, but now just two still have the opportunity to do so.

Virginia and Texas Tech will vie for the right to be this year's champions on Monday night in Minneapolis after two different victories in the Final Four. Virginia got three late free throws from Kyle Guy after he was fouled on the final play to get past Auburn. Texas Tech slowed the pace and suffocated Michigan State's typically fast-paced offense.

Now, one school will be crowned national champions for the first time ever.

Check out the schedule and tip time for Monday's National Championship game along with info on how to watch it and who will be on the call.

As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live until the final game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Monday, April 8 - National Championship

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 9:20 p.m. (3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Virginia

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS, MML Minneapolis

Who wins Texas Tech vs. Virginia, and which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas Tech vs. Virginia spread you should be all over, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.