2019 March Madness TV schedule: Final Four tip times, watch the NCAA Tournament bracket, live streaming
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
Less than two weeks ago the 2019 NCAA Tournament tipped off with 68 teams. After a wild weekend of college basketball, we are now down to four. That's right, the Final Four is set and we know the field.
Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia and Auburn are headed to Minneapolis.
Check out the schedule and tip times for Saturday's Final Four along with info on how to watch each game and who will be calling the games.
As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live until the final game.
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Saturday, April 6 - Final Four
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
6:09 p.m.
(5) Auburn vs. (1) Virginia
CBS, MML
Minneapolis
8:49 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS, MML
Minneapolis
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
-
