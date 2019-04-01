2019 March Madness TV schedule: Final Four tip times, watch the NCAA Tournament bracket, live streaming

Less than two weeks ago the 2019 NCAA Tournament tipped off with 68 teams. After a wild weekend of college basketball, we are now down to four. That's right, the Final Four is set and we know the field.

Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia and Auburn are headed to Minneapolis.

Check out the schedule and tip times for Saturday's Final Four along with info on how to watch each game and who will be calling the games.

As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live until the final game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Saturday, April 6 - Final Four

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 6:09 p.m. (5) Auburn vs. (1) Virginia

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS, MML Minneapolis 8:49 p.m. (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS, MML Minneapolis

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson