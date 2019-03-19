2019 March Madness TV schedule: How to watch the NCAA Tournament, announcers, tip times
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
The most exciting event in sports has arrived, as the NCAA Tournament is upon us and the 68-team field is all set. Most importantly, now that the field is in place, is that you know how you can watch all the action as we rapidly head toward the Final Four in early April. A plethora of games are set to hit your television screens, so now it's time to settle in.
Below, the tip times for all First Four and first-round games, which will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. All First Four games will air on truTV Tuesday and Wednesday night; the first round of the NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday. By the time Sunday night wraps, we'll go from 68 to 16 teams left in the Big Dance.
Be sure to check back in often, as this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As always, fans can also watch the tourney via NCAA March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV.
Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four
|Tip time
|Game
|Network
|Site
6:40 p.m.
(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson
truTV
Dayton I
|After conc. I
| (11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
|truTV
|Dayton II
Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Site
6:40 p.m.
(16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State
truTV
|Dayton I
After conc. I
(11) St. John's vs. (11) Arizona State
truTV
|Dayton II
Thursday, March 21 -- First Round
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
CBS
Des Moines
12:40 p.m.
(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU
truTV
Jacksonville I
1:30 p.m.
(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn
TNT
Salt Lake City I
2 p.m.
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State
TBS
Hartford I
After conc. I
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS
Des Moines II
After conc. I
(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
truTV
Jacksonville II
After conc. I
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
TNT
Salt Lake City II
After conc. I
(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette
TBS
Hartford II
6:50 p.m.
(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada
TNT
Des Moines III
7:10 p.m.
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS
Jacksonville III
7:20 p.m.
(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova
TBS
Hartford III
7:27 p.m.
(16) Prairie View / Fairleigh vs. (1) Gonzaga
truTV
Salt Lake City III
After conc. III
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
TNT
Des Moines IV
After conc. III
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
CBS
Jacksonville IV
After conc. III
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
TBS
Hartford IV
After conc. III
(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse
truTV
Salt Lake City IV
Friday, March 22 -- First Round
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
CBS
Columbus I
12:40 p.m.
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
truTV
Columbia I
1:30 p.m.
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT
Tulsa I
2 p.m.
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
TBS
San Jose I
After conc. I
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS
Columbus II
After conc. I
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
truTV
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
TNT
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
TBS
San Jose II
6:50 p.m.
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
TNT
Columbus III
7:10 p.m.
(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
CBS
Columbia III
7:20 p.m.
(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
TBS
Tulsa III
7:27 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
truTV
San Jose III
After conc. III
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
TNT
Columbus IV
After conc. III
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
CBS
Columbia IV
After conc. III
(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
TBS
Tulsa IV
After conc. III
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
truTV
San Jose IV
Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
* Regional weekend announce teams
2019 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule
Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20
First Four: Dayton
Thursday, March 21
First round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Friday, March 22
First round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washingon DC, Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
Monday, April 8
NCAA Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
Temple vs. Belmont odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Temple vs. Belmont First Four game 10,000...
-
Raja talks NBA expectations in March
It's hard not to fall in love with the darlings of March
-
NIT: Texas vs. SD State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Texas vs. South Dakota State 10,000 times.
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
Martelli is out after totaling just 41 wins in the past three seasons; BC, meanwhile, will...
-
Indiana vs. St Francis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Indiana vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 10,000 times.