2019 March Madness TV schedule: How to watch the NCAA Tournament, tip times, announcers

The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness

Looking to know when, where and how to watch every single NCAA Tournament game? Of course we have you covered. 

Below, the tip times for all First Four and first round games, which will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. All First Four games will air on truTV Tuesday and Wednesday night; the first round of the NCAA Tournament will begin on Thursday. By the time Sunday night wraps, we'll go from 68 to 16 teams left in the Big Dance. 

Be sure to check back in often, as this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As always, fans can also watch the tourney via NCAA March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

CBS, TNT, TBS, truTV announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

  • Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
  • Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce*
  • Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*
  • Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson*
  • Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
  • Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
  • Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
  • Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

* Regional weekend announce teams

2019 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20
First Four: Dayton

Thursday, March 21
First round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Friday, March 22
First round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washingon DC, Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis

Monday, April 8
NCAA Championship Game: Minneapolis

