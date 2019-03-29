2019 March Madness TV schedule: Sweet 16, Elite Eight tip times, watch the NCAA Tournament bracket, live streaming

The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness

We're halfway to the knowing the field for the Elite Eight. It'll be Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech for the West Regional title at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday followed by Virginia vs. Purdue in the South Regional final at 8:49 p.m. ET. 

And the other half of the Elite Eight will be decided after a loaded Friday in a loaded Sweet 16 slate which can be found below.

Remember, this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT and TBS. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

7:09 p.m.

(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS, MML

Washington, D.C.

7:29 p.m.

(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

TBS, MML 

Kansas City

9:39 p.m.

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS, MML 

Washington, D.C.

9:59 p.m.

(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

TBS, MML 

Kansas City

Saturday, March 28 -- Elite Eight

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

6:09 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson  

CBS, MML

Anaheim

8:49 p.m.

(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce                                              

CBS, MMLLouisville

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

