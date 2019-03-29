2019 March Madness TV schedule: Sweet 16, Elite Eight tip times, watch the NCAA Tournament bracket, live streaming

We're halfway to the knowing the field for the Elite Eight. It'll be Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech for the West Regional title at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday followed by Virginia vs. Purdue in the South Regional final at 8:49 p.m. ET.

And the other half of the Elite Eight will be decided after a loaded Friday in a loaded Sweet 16 slate which can be found below.

Remember, this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT and TBS. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates



Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 7:09 p.m. (3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS, MML Washington, D.C. 7:29 p.m. (5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

TBS, MML Kansas City 9:39 p.m. (4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS, MML Washington, D.C. 9:59 p.m. (3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

TBS, MML Kansas City

Saturday, March 28 -- Elite Eight

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 6:09 p.m. (3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

CBS, MML Anaheim 8:49 p.m. (3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce CBS, MML Louisville

Sunday, March 31

Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6

Final Four: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson