2019 March Madness TV schedule: Sweet 16, Elite Eight tip times, watch the NCAA Tournament bracket, live streaming
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
We're halfway to the knowing the field for the Elite Eight. It'll be Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech for the West Regional title at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday followed by Virginia vs. Purdue in the South Regional final at 8:49 p.m. ET.
And the other half of the Elite Eight will be decided after a loaded Friday in a loaded Sweet 16 slate which can be found below.
Remember, this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT and TBS. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.
Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
7:09 p.m.
(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
CBS, MML
Washington, D.C.
7:29 p.m.
(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
TBS, MML
Kansas City
9:39 p.m.
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
CBS, MML
Washington, D.C.
9:59 p.m.
(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
TBS, MML
Kansas City
Saturday, March 28 -- Elite Eight
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
6:09 p.m.
(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga
CBS, MML
Anaheim
8:49 p.m.
(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia
|CBS, MML
|Louisville
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
2019 Sweet 16 Friday predictions, picks
Against-the-spread and straight up picks as the third round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament co...
-
Boilermakers survive Vols in OT
Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline combined for an epic shooting performance to get Matt Painter...
-
Texas Tech batters Michigan to advance
Texas Tech held Michigan to one of its worst shooting performance of the season
-
Oregon's Amin flops leads to two techs
Diakite and Amin were both handed techs for their roles in this strange incident
-
Gonzaga's bigs may get them a title
Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Killian Tillie hold the key to Gonzaga's success the rest...