2019 March Madness TV schedule: Sweet 16 tip times, live streaming, watch the NCAA Tournament bracket

The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness

March Madness wasn't too crazy during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. That may just lead to an exciting Sweet 16.

There have been some laments that the opening weekend was too chalky. That's understandable. We like our March to lean in on the madness. But guess what? A predictable opening weekend lends itself to a stacked set of Sweet 16 games. And that's exactly what we have below. The tip times for Thursday's and Friday's regional semifinals are listed, starting with the Sweet 16 games that will start in Anaheim and Louisville. 

The better the teams, the better the games. That's often how this thing goes. The tournament hasn't been devoid of drama -- and it feels like the next round is going to be a classic one.  

Remember, this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT and TBS. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Thursday, March 28 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

7:09 p.m.

(4) Florida St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson  

CBS, MML

Anaheim

7:29 p.m.

(3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce                                              

TBS, MML 

Louisville

9:39 p.m.

(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson                                              

CBS, MML 

Anaheim

9:59 p.m..

(12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

TBS, MML 

Louisville

Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

7:09 p.m.

(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS, MML

Washington, D.C.

7:29 p.m.

(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

TBS, MML 

Kansas City

9:39 p.m.

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS, MML 

Washington, D.C.

9:59 p.m.

(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

TBS, MML 

Kansas City

Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

