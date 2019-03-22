2019 March Madness TV schedule: Tip times, live streaming, how to watch the NCAA Tournament

The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness

Thursday is done.

And Friday promises to be even better.

The latest tip times for the 2019 NCAA Tournament have been revealed, which includes the updated slate for Saturday's second round games, which will take place in Hartford, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla; Des Moines, Iowa; and Salt Lake City. 

Among the most anticipated games: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State, No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford. 

Ja Morant and Fletcher Magee were the two biggest stars of the opening Thursday of the Dance. Can they do it again against tougher competition? We can't wait to find out. 

While Thursday was relatively light on upsets, you know that's unlikely to be the case for long. The tournament has a way of getting wild in a hurry, so check below for who plays when on Friday. It's another stacked day and night, of course. 

Be sure to check back in often, as this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Friday, March 22 -- First Round

Time (ET)GameNetworkSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

CBS

Columbus I

12:40 p.m.

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

truTV

Columbia I

1:30 p.m.

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TNT

Tulsa I

2 p.m.

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

TBS

San Jose I

After conc. I

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

CBS

Columbus II

After conc. I

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

truTV

Columbia II

After conc. I

(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TNT

Tulsa II

After conc. I

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

TBS

San Jose II

6:50 p.m.

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

TNT

Columbus III

7:10 p.m.

(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS

Columbia III

7:20 p.m.

(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TBS

Tulsa III

7:27 p.m.

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

truTV

San Jose III

After conc. III

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina 
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

TNT

Columbus IV

After conc. III

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS

Columbia IV

After conc. III

(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TBS

Tulsa IV

After conc. III

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

truTV

San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23 -- Second round

Time (ET)GameTV, StreamSite

12:10 p.m.

(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

CBS

Jacksonville I

After concl. I

(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

CBS

Jacksonville II

5:15 p.m.

(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

CBS

Des Moines I

6:10 p.m.

(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

TNT

Hartford I

7:10 p.m.

(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

TBS

Salt Lake City I

After conc. I

(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

CBS

Des Moines II

After conc. I

(6) Villanova vs. (3) Pudue
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

TNT

Hartford II

After conc. I

(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

TBS           

Salt Lake City II


Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

