2019 March Madness TV schedule: Tip times, live streaming, how to watch the NCAA Tournament
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
Thursday is done.
And Friday promises to be even better.
The latest tip times for the 2019 NCAA Tournament have been revealed, which includes the updated slate for Saturday's second round games, which will take place in Hartford, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla; Des Moines, Iowa; and Salt Lake City.
Among the most anticipated games: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State, No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford.
Ja Morant and Fletcher Magee were the two biggest stars of the opening Thursday of the Dance. Can they do it again against tougher competition? We can't wait to find out.
While Thursday was relatively light on upsets, you know that's unlikely to be the case for long. The tournament has a way of getting wild in a hurry, so check below for who plays when on Friday. It's another stacked day and night, of course.
Be sure to check back in often, as this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.
Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Friday, March 22 -- First Round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
CBS
Columbus I
12:40 p.m.
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
truTV
Columbia I
1:30 p.m.
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT
Tulsa I
2 p.m.
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
TBS
San Jose I
After conc. I
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS
Columbus II
After conc. I
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
truTV
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
TNT
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
TBS
San Jose II
6:50 p.m.
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
TNT
Columbus III
7:10 p.m.
(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
CBS
Columbia III
7:20 p.m.
(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
TBS
Tulsa III
7:27 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
truTV
San Jose III
After conc. III
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
TNT
Columbus IV
After conc. III
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
CBS
Columbia IV
After conc. III
(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
TBS
Tulsa IV
After conc. III
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
truTV
San Jose IV
Saturday, March 23 -- Second round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV, Stream
|Site
12:10 p.m.
(6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU
CBS
Jacksonville I
After concl. I
(7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS
Jacksonville II
5:15 p.m.
(10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan
CBS
Des Moines I
6:10 p.m.
(12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State
TNT
Hartford I
7:10 p.m.
(9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga
TBS
Salt Lake City I
After conc. I
(10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS
Des Moines II
After conc. I
(6) Villanova vs. (3) Pudue
TNT
Hartford II
After conc. I
(5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas
TBS
Salt Lake City II
Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...
-
NCAA Tournament: Thursday live updates
Live scores, updates and highlights all day long from Round 1 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
NCAA Tournament: Friday viewer's guide
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
2019 March Madness predictions: Friday
Against-the-spread and straight up picks for the second day of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
Unexpectedly, a major-conference job is reportedly set to open -- and more big ones may well...