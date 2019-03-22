2019 March Madness TV schedule: Tip times, live streaming, how to watch the NCAA Tournament

Thursday is done.

And Friday promises to be even better.

The latest tip times for the 2019 NCAA Tournament have been revealed, which includes the updated slate for Saturday's second round games, which will take place in Hartford, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla; Des Moines, Iowa; and Salt Lake City.

Among the most anticipated games: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State, No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford.

Ja Morant and Fletcher Magee were the two biggest stars of the opening Thursday of the Dance. Can they do it again against tougher competition? We can't wait to find out.

While Thursday was relatively light on upsets, you know that's unlikely to be the case for long. The tournament has a way of getting wild in a hurry, so check below for who plays when on Friday. It's another stacked day and night, of course.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates



Friday, March 22 -- First Round

Time (ET) Game Network Site 12:15 p.m. (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce CBS Columbus I 12:40 p.m. (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson truTV Columbia I 1:30 p.m. (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TNT Tulsa I 2 p.m. (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude TBS San Jose I After conc. I (15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce CBS Columbus II After conc. I (16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson truTV Columbia II After conc. I (11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TNT Tulsa II After conc. I (12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude TBS San Jose II 6:50 p.m. (9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce TNT Columbus III 7:10 p.m. (16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS Columbia III 7:20 p.m. (14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TBS Tulsa III 7:27 p.m. (12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude truTV San Jose III After conc. III (16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce TNT Columbus IV After conc. III (9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS Columbia IV After conc. III (11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TBS Tulsa IV After conc. III (13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude truTV San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23 -- Second round

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 12:10 p.m. (6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS Jacksonville I After concl. I (7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS Jacksonville II 5:15 p.m. (10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson CBS Des Moines I 6:10 p.m. (12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen TNT Hartford I 7:10 p.m. (9) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington TBS Salt Lake City I After conc. I (10) Minnesota vs. (2) Michigan State

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson CBS Des Moines II After conc. I (6) Villanova vs. (3) Pudue

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen TNT Hartford II After conc. I (5) Auburn vs. (4) Kansas

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington TBS Salt Lake City II





Sunday, March 24

Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28

Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30

Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31

Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6

Final Four: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson