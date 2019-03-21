2019 March Madness TV schedule: Tip times, live streams, how to watch the NCAA Tournament

The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness

The 2019 NCAA Tournament fully gets underway beginning Thursday as we rapidly head toward the Final Four in early April. It's time to settle in now, as a plethora of games are set to hit your television screens. Below, you will find tip times, announcer assignments and viewing information for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Thursday. By the time Sunday night wraps, we'll go from 68 to 16 teams left in the Big Dance. 

Be sure to check back in often, as this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Thursday, March 21 -- First Round

Time (ET)GameNetworkSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

CBS

Des Moines

12:40 p.m.

(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

truTV

Jacksonville I

1:30 p.m.

(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

TNT

Salt Lake City I

2 p.m.

(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

TBS

Hartford I

After conc. I

(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

CBS

Des Moines II

After conc. I 

(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

truTV

Jacksonville II

After conc. I 

(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

TNT

Salt Lake City II

After conc. I 

(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

TBS

Hartford II

6:50 p.m.

(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

TNT

Des Moines III

7:10 p.m.

(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

CBS

Jacksonville III

7:20 p.m.

(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

TBS

Hartford III

7:27 p.m.

(16) Prairie View / Fairleigh vs. (1) Gonzaga
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

truTV

Salt Lake City III

After conc. III 

(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

TNT

Des Moines IV

After conc. III 

(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

CBS

Jacksonville IV

After conc. III 

(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen

TBS

Hartford IV

After conc. III 

(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington

truTV

Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First Round

Time (ET)GameNetworkSite

12:15 p.m.

(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

CBS

Columbus I

12:40 p.m.

(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

truTV

Columbia I

1:30 p.m.

(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TNT

Tulsa I

2 p.m.

(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

TBS

San Jose I

After conc. I

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

CBS

Columbus II

After conc. I

(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

truTV

Columbia II

After conc. I

(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TNT

Tulsa II

After conc. I

(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

TBS

San Jose II

6:50 p.m.

(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

TNT

Columbus III

7:10 p.m.

(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS

Columbia III

7:20 p.m.

(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TBS

Tulsa III

7:27 p.m.

(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

truTV

San Jose III

After conc. III

(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina 
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

TNT

Columbus IV

After conc. III

(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS

Columbia IV

After conc. III

(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn

TBS

Tulsa IV

After conc. III

(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude

truTV

San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

* Regional weekend announce teams

Our Latest Stories
