2019 March Madness TV schedule: Tip times, live streams, how to watch the NCAA Tournament

The 2019 NCAA Tournament fully gets underway beginning Thursday as we rapidly head toward the Final Four in early April. It's time to settle in now, as a plethora of games are set to hit your television screens. Below, you will find tip times, announcer assignments and viewing information for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Thursday. By the time Sunday night wraps, we'll go from 68 to 16 teams left in the Big Dance.

Be sure to check back in often, as this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.

Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates



Thursday, March 21 -- First Round

Time (ET) Game Network Site 12:15 p.m. (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson CBS Des Moines 12:40 p.m. (14) Yale vs. (3) LSU

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl truTV Jacksonville I 1:30 p.m. (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington TNT Salt Lake City I 2 p.m. (13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen TBS Hartford I After conc. I (15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson CBS Des Moines II After conc. I (11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl truTV Jacksonville II After conc. I (13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington TNT Salt Lake City II After conc. I (12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen TBS Hartford II 6:50 p.m. (10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TNT Des Moines III 7:10 p.m. (15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS Jacksonville III 7:20 p.m. (11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen TBS Hartford III 7:27 p.m. (16) Prairie View / Fairleigh vs. (1) Gonzaga

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington truTV Salt Lake City III After conc. III (15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TNT Des Moines IV After conc. III (10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS Jacksonville IV After conc. III (14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen TBS Hartford IV After conc. III (9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington truTV Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First Round

Time (ET) Game Network Site 12:15 p.m. (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce CBS Columbus I 12:40 p.m. (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson truTV Columbia I 1:30 p.m. (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TNT Tulsa I 2 p.m. (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude TBS San Jose I After conc. I (15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce CBS Columbus II After conc. I (16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson truTV Columbia II After conc. I (11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TNT Tulsa II After conc. I (12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude TBS San Jose II 6:50 p.m. (9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce TNT Columbus III 7:10 p.m. (16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS Columbia III 7:20 p.m. (14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TBS Tulsa III 7:27 p.m. (12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude truTV San Jose III After conc. III (16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce TNT Columbus IV After conc. III (9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS Columbia IV After conc. III (11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn TBS Tulsa IV After conc. III (13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude truTV San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23

Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville

Sunday, March 24

Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose

Thursday, March 28

Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim

Friday, March 29

Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City

Saturday, March 30

Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim

Sunday, March 31

Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City

Saturday, April 6

Final Four: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

* Regional weekend announce teams

