2019 March Madness TV schedule: Tip times, live streams, how to watch the NCAA Tournament
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness
The 2019 NCAA Tournament fully gets underway beginning Thursday as we rapidly head toward the Final Four in early April. It's time to settle in now, as a plethora of games are set to hit your television screens. Below, you will find tip times, announcer assignments and viewing information for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which begins on Thursday. By the time Sunday night wraps, we'll go from 68 to 16 teams left in the Big Dance.
Be sure to check back in often, as this story will update every single time we have an update to the NCAA Tournament TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live from now through the Final Four.
Note: The national semifinals from Minneapolis will be televised Saturday, April 6, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 8, on CBS. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship game.
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Thursday, March 21 -- First Round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
CBS
Des Moines
12:40 p.m.
(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU
truTV
Jacksonville I
1:30 p.m.
(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn
TNT
Salt Lake City I
2 p.m.
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State
TBS
Hartford I
After conc. I
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State
CBS
Des Moines II
After conc. I
(11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
truTV
Jacksonville II
After conc. I
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
TNT
Salt Lake City II
After conc. I
(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette
TBS
Hartford II
6:50 p.m.
(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada
TNT
Des Moines III
7:10 p.m.
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
CBS
Jacksonville III
7:20 p.m.
(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova
TBS
Hartford III
7:27 p.m.
(16) Prairie View / Fairleigh vs. (1) Gonzaga
truTV
Salt Lake City III
After conc. III
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
TNT
Des Moines IV
After conc. III
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
CBS
Jacksonville IV
After conc. III
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
TBS
Hartford IV
After conc. III
(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse
truTV
Salt Lake City IV
Friday, March 22 -- First Round
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Site
12:15 p.m.
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
CBS
Columbus I
12:40 p.m.
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
truTV
Columbia I
1:30 p.m.
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT
Tulsa I
2 p.m.
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
TBS
San Jose I
After conc. I
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
CBS
Columbus II
After conc. I
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
truTV
Columbia II
After conc. I
(11) St. John's / Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
TNT
Tulsa II
After conc. I
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
TBS
San Jose II
6:50 p.m.
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
TNT
Columbus III
7:10 p.m.
(16) NC Central / North Dakota St. vs. (1) Duke
CBS
Columbia III
7:20 p.m.
(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
TBS
Tulsa III
7:27 p.m.
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
truTV
San Jose III
After conc. III
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
TNT
Columbus IV
After conc. III
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
CBS
Columbia IV
After conc. III
(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
TBS
Tulsa IV
After conc. III
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
truTV
San Jose IV
Saturday, March 23
Second round: Hartford, Salt Lake City, Des Moines, Jacksonville
Sunday, March 24
Second round: Tulsa, Columbus, Columbia, San Jose
Thursday, March 28
Sweet 16: Louisville, Anaheim
Friday, March 29
Sweet 16: Washington, D,C., Kansas City
Saturday, March 30
Elite Eight: Louisville, Anaheim
Sunday, March 31
Elite Eight: Washington, D.C., Kansas City
Saturday, April 6
Final Four: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
Monday, April 8
National Championship Game: Minneapolis
CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
* Regional weekend announce teams
