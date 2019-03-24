2019 March Madness: Virginia Tech vs. Liberty odds, picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from model on 11-5 roll

The Liberty Flames upset Mississippi State on Friday. Now, they can advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with a win against the 4-seed Virginia Tech Hokies. Tipoff on Sunday for this all-Virginia matchup is at 7:10 p.m. ET from San Jose. The Hokies (25-8) took care of St. Louis 66-52 on Friday night for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2007, while the Flames (29-6) held off the Rebels for their first-ever win in the Big Dance. Oddsmakers list the Hokies as nine-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 126 in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Liberty odds. Both teams use a lethal defense to spark their offense, so before you make any Virginia Tech vs. Liberty picks, you'll want to see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows Tech's defense is among the best in the nation, allowing just 61.8 points per game, 11th fewest. That defensive prowess was on display Friday too. The Hokies held St. Louis to 18 points on 7-of-21 shooting and 12 turnovers in the first half. Tech led by 22 at the break and was ahead by double-figures to the end.

Virginia Tech had strong performances from leading scorers Nickeil Alexander-Walker (22) and Kerry Blackshear (15), and a huge boost with the return of No. 3 scorer and starting point guard Justin Robinson, who came back from a 12-game absence with nine points off the bench. Tech was 7-5 in games without Robinson, and 18-3 with him.

But just because the Hokies cruised Friday and are finally healthy doesn't mean they can cover the Virginia Tech vs. Liberty spread.

As good as Virginia Tech's defense has been, Liberty's has been just as good, allowing a scant 61.2 points per game, ninth in Division I. On Friday, the Flames showed they can score points too, putting up 80 on Mississippi State. Liberty junior guard Caleb Homesley went off for a career-high 30, including 14 in the final seven minutes to spark a rally.

Flames leading scorer Scottie James managed only six points against the Bulldogs, the first time in nearly two months he'd been held to single-digits, but he's averaging 12.9 for the season. Against the spread, Liberty has covered in five straight versus teams like Virginia Tech that have winning percentages above .600. The Hokies, meanwhile, have covered just once in their last five NCAA Tournament games.

