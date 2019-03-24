2019 March Madness: Virginia vs. Oklahoma odds, picks, predictions from expert who's 10-3 on Cavaliers, Sooners games

The top-seed Virginia Cavaliers match wits with the 9-seed Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Tipoff on Sunday is at 7:45 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers (30-3) trailed at halftime to No. 16 Gardner-Webb before winning the game by 15, while the Sooners (20-13) blasted Ole Miss 95-72 to advance. Vegas lists the Cavaliers as 11.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 127.5 in the latest Virginia vs. Oklahoma odds. The Cavaliers have a top-ranked defense, but no team scored points more in the first round than the Sooners. So, before you make any Virginia vs. Oklahoma picks, you need to see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from Vegas legend Micah Roberts.

Roberts enters the second round of the NCAA Tournament 2019 on a strong 16-8 run on his college basketball picks against the spread. He's also nailed seven of his last 10 involving Virginia and three straight involving Oklahoma, giving him a blistering 10-3 run picking these squads.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for over 18 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

Roberts knows that last year, Virginia was the first No. 1 seed to ever lose a first-round game. For a half, it looked as though history may repeat itself on Friday, but the Cavaliers outscored Gardner-Webb 41-20 in the second half. No defense has been better than Virginia's, which allows just 55.1 points per game, more than three points fewer than any other team. Oklahoma is 0-5 against top-10 defenses this season.

Offensively, Virginia slows down the pace but still shoots 47.5 percent, 20th-best in the nation. The Cavs shot 52 percent on Friday despite getting just eight points from leading scorer Kyle Guy. Oklahoma, meanwhile shoots 44.9 percent, 117th in the country. That number isn't likely to rise on Sunday against a defense that is allowing just 38.1 percent from the field.

But just because the Cavaliers are the top seed with the nation's best defense doesn't mean they'll cover the Virginia vs. Oklahoma spread.

Virginia poses a strong defensive test, but Oklahoma's offense was a force on Friday. Four players scored at least 18 points, and star junior Kristian Doolittle had a double-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Virginia hasn't covered the spread in five-straight NCAA Tournament games. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is on a 14-3 against-the-spread run against non-Big 12 teams. The last time the Cavaliers made it to the second round of the Big Dance, they lost to Florida, 65-39, as the higher seed.

