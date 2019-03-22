2019 March Madness: Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds, picks, predictions from computer simulation on 11-5 roll

No. 12 seed Oregon looks to pull off the latest 2019 NCAA Tournament upset when it takes on 21st-ranked and 5-seed Wisconsin in the first round. The Ducks (23-12) have been red-hot, winning eight straight, including the Pac-12 Tournament championship, while the Badgers (23-10) finished fourth in the Big Ten. Friday's tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The Badgers are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but are still favored by two in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds, with the over-under for total points set at 116. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Oregon picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Badgers have had plenty of success against the Ducks, winning five of seven all-time, including both games in the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin is tough to beat, losing just one game by double-figures all season, and that was in Saturday's Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinal against Michigan State.

Wisconsin holds an edge over Oregon in 3-point shooting too. The Badgers are 66th in the nation at 36.6 percent, compared to the Ducks, who are 184th (34.3). Wisconsin is led by senior forward Ethan Happ (17.8 ppg and 10.4 rpg), a dominant force in the middle who scored 20 points in the semifinal loss to Michigan State. Happ has scored at least 20 points a dozen times, including a season-high 34 at Marquette.

But just because the Badgers are the higher seed does not guarantee they will cover the Wisconsin vs. Oregon spread on Friday.

Fueling the Ducks' hot streak has been their defense. Over the past eight games, Oregon is outscoring its opponents 72 to 54, while holding its opposition to 34.6 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from 3-point range. The Ducks have held six consecutive opponents to fewer than 62 points.

Oregon also holds a significant edge over Wisconsin at the free-throw line. The Ducks are hitting 71.9 percent of their free-throws (132nd nationally), compared to just 64.9 for the Badgers (331st in the country).

