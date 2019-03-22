2019 March Madness: Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds, picks, predictions from proven computer model on 11-5 roll

Twenty-first ranked and No. 5 seed Wisconsin looks to continue its NCAA Tournament mastery over No. 12 seed Oregon when they meet in a first-round matchup Friday. The Badgers (23-10), which lead the all-time series 5-2, are 2-0 against the Ducks (23-12) in the tournament. This is the third meeting in six seasons. Tipoff from SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Oregon is 5-1 this season on neutral courts, while Wisconsin is 3-2. The Badgers are two-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 117. You'll want to see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Wisconsin vs. Oregon picks down of your own.

A year after injuries derailed Wisconsin, snapping a 20-year run at making the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers are back. Wisconsin went 14-6 in the rugged Big Ten Conference, finishing fourth, and is making its 24th tournament appearance and 22nd over the past 26 years. Wisconsin has not lost the first game of the tournament since 2013, when it dropped a 57-46 decision to Mississippi.

Forward Ethan Happ (17.8 ppg) has had a solid senior season and is a big reason for the Badgers' success. In the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, he scored 20 points in a loss to Michigan State. Sophomore guard Kobe King (4.11 ppg) has also come on strong of late and had 13 points against the Spartans. Sophomore guard Brad Davison (10.9 ppg) is a steadying force, and had 11 against Nebraska on March 15 and 14 at Ohio State on March 10.

But just because the Badgers are the higher seed does not guarantee they will cover the Wisconsin vs. Oregon spread on Friday.

Fueling the Ducks' hot streak has been their defense. Over the past eight games, Oregon is outscoring its opponents 72 to 54, while holding its opposition to 34.6 percent from the floor and 23.1 percent from 3-point range. The Ducks have held six consecutive opponents to fewer than 62 points.

Oregon also holds a significant edge over Wisconsin at the free-throw line. The Ducks are hitting 71.9 percent of their free-throws (132nd nationally), compared to just 64.9 for the Badgers (331st in the country).

