2019 Maui Invitational scores, bracket, schedule: Kansas, Dayton set to clash in championship game

After a wild start to the Maui Invitational on Monday, including a huge first-round upset, the second round of the eight-team tournament on Tuesday provided us plenty of drama as well. Most of that came from Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards, who scorched the Maui nets for 37 points against Michigan State in a near-upset. The Spartans avoided being knocked off, however, pulling off a close 93-85 win over the Bulldogs, but the chaos was in how they achieved it. Michigan State led by 28 and appeared ready to cruise to the third round before Edwards poured in 33 second-half points to give UGA a chance down the stretch. The game was within two points in the final five minutes before Sparty pulled away.

Elsewhere in the bracket, the first-day upsets have given us an unlikely championship game pairing between two teams that have looked the part thus far: No. 4 Kansas and Dayton. The Flyers crushed Virginia Tech by 27 points en route to their five-game hot streak to start the season, led by Obi Toppin's 24-point effort. Kansas, meanwhile, notched a second consecutive double digit victory Tuesday by knocking off BYU 71-56. The two square off Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. ET for the Maui Invitational crown.

2019 Maui Invitational

All times ET

Monday's games

Game 1 : Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Recap

Tuesday's games



Game 5 : No. 3 Michigan State 93, Georgia 85 -- Box score

Wednesday's games



5th place game : No. 3 Michigan State vs. UCLA, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)



