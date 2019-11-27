2019 Maui Invitational scores, bracket, schedule: Kansas, Dayton set to clash in championship game
An unlikely title game will close out the tournament festivities in Maui on Wednesday
After a wild start to the Maui Invitational on Monday, including a huge first-round upset, the second round of the eight-team tournament on Tuesday provided us plenty of drama as well. Most of that came from Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards, who scorched the Maui nets for 37 points against Michigan State in a near-upset. The Spartans avoided being knocked off, however, pulling off a close 93-85 win over the Bulldogs, but the chaos was in how they achieved it. Michigan State led by 28 and appeared ready to cruise to the third round before Edwards poured in 33 second-half points to give UGA a chance down the stretch. The game was within two points in the final five minutes before Sparty pulled away.
Elsewhere in the bracket, the first-day upsets have given us an unlikely championship game pairing between two teams that have looked the part thus far: No. 4 Kansas and Dayton. The Flyers crushed Virginia Tech by 27 points en route to their five-game hot streak to start the season, led by Obi Toppin's 24-point effort. Kansas, meanwhile, notched a second consecutive double digit victory Tuesday by knocking off BYU 71-56. The two square off Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. ET for the Maui Invitational crown.
2019 Maui Invitational
All times ET
Monday's games
All times Eastern
- Game 1: Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Recap
- Game 2: Virginia Tech 71, No. 3 Michigan State 66 -- Story | Analysis
- Game 3: No. 4 Kansas 93, Chaminade 63 -- Recap
- Game 4: BYU 78, UCLA 63 -- Recap
Tuesday's games
- Game 5: No. 3 Michigan State 93, Georgia 85 -- Box score
- Game 6: UCLA 74, Chaminade 48 -- Recap
- Game 7: Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62 -- Recap
- Game 8: No. 4 Kansas 71, BYU 56 -- Box score
Wednesday's games
- 5th place game: No. 3 Michigan State vs. UCLA, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
- Championship game: Dayton vs. Kansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
- 7th place game: Georgia vs. Chaminade, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
- 3rd place game: Virginia Tech vs. BYU, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Duke upset by Stephen F. Austin
Duke's first loss of the season comes on a stunning last second layup from the Lumberjacks
-
Anthony Edwards drops 37 in loss to MSU
Edwards broke a UGA freshman scoring record and nearly broke Adam Morrison's Maui record
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
A look at the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis field and the best players to watch in the event
-
Top 25 And 1: Hokies in after MSU upset
Mike Young's Hokies are 6-0 despite being picked next-to-last in the preseason ACC poll
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...