2019 Maui Invitational scores, bracket, schedule, teams: Kansas advances to semifinals

A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top

So much for that highly-anticipated game between No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas in the championship of the Maui Invitational. Virginia Tech didn't cooperate on setting up a Spartans vs. Jayhawks showdown by upsetting Michigan State 71-66 Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational. 

The loss to the Hokies sends the Spartans into the consolation bracket  where they will face Georgia on Tuesday, while 6-0 Virginia Tech will play Dayton in the semifinals.

The loss to Virginia Tech was the second time the Spartans have been defeated this season. Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, lost 69-62 to Kentucky on the first night of the season.

Kansas had no problem advancing to the semifinals. Devon Dotson had 19 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 93-63 victory over tournament host Chaminade. Kansas will face either BYU or UCLA in the other semifinal.   

2019 Maui Invitational

All times ET

mauibracket.jpg

Monday's games

Tuesday's games

  • Game 5: Georgia vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • Game 6: Chaminade vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
  • Game 7: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 8: No. 4 Kansas vs. Game 4 winner, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday's games

  • 5th place game: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner,  2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2) 
  • Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
  • 7th place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
  • 3rd place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)


