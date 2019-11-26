2019 Maui Invitational scores, bracket, schedule, teams: Kansas advances to semifinals

So much for that highly-anticipated game between No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas in the championship of the Maui Invitational. Virginia Tech didn't cooperate on setting up a Spartans vs. Jayhawks showdown by upsetting Michigan State 71-66 Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

The loss to the Hokies sends the Spartans into the consolation bracket where they will face Georgia on Tuesday, while 6-0 Virginia Tech will play Dayton in the semifinals.

The loss to Virginia Tech was the second time the Spartans have been defeated this season. Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, lost 69-62 to Kentucky on the first night of the season.

Kansas had no problem advancing to the semifinals. Devon Dotson had 19 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 93-63 victory over tournament host Chaminade. Kansas will face either BYU or UCLA in the other semifinal.

2019 Maui Invitational

All times ET

Monday's games

Game 1 : Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Recap

: Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Recap Game 2 : Virginia Tech 71, No. 3 Michigan State 66 -- Story Analysis

: Virginia Tech 71, No. 3 Michigan State 66 -- Game 3 : No. 4 Kansas 93, Chaminade 63 -- Recap

: No. 4 Kansas 93, Chaminade 63 -- Recap Game 4: UCLA vs. BYU, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday's games



Game 5 : Georgia vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

: Georgia vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Game 6 : Chaminade vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

: Chaminade vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. (ESPN2) Game 7 : Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN) Game 8: No. 4 Kansas vs. Game 4 winner, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday's games



5th place game : Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)



: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2) Championship game : Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN) 7th place game : Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) 3rd place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)



