2019 Maui Invitational scores, bracket, schedule, teams: Kansas advances to semifinals
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
So much for that highly-anticipated game between No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Kansas in the championship of the Maui Invitational. Virginia Tech didn't cooperate on setting up a Spartans vs. Jayhawks showdown by upsetting Michigan State 71-66 Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational.
The loss to the Hokies sends the Spartans into the consolation bracket where they will face Georgia on Tuesday, while 6-0 Virginia Tech will play Dayton in the semifinals.
The loss to Virginia Tech was the second time the Spartans have been defeated this season. Michigan State, the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, lost 69-62 to Kentucky on the first night of the season.
Kansas had no problem advancing to the semifinals. Devon Dotson had 19 points to lead the Jayhawks to a 93-63 victory over tournament host Chaminade. Kansas will face either BYU or UCLA in the other semifinal.
2019 Maui Invitational
All times ET
Monday's games
- Game 1: Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Recap
- Game 2: Virginia Tech 71, No. 3 Michigan State 66 -- Story | Analysis
- Game 3: No. 4 Kansas 93, Chaminade 63 -- Recap
- Game 4: UCLA vs. BYU, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday's games
- Game 5: Georgia vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Game 6: Chaminade vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Game 7: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 8: No. 4 Kansas vs. Game 4 winner, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday's games
- 5th place game: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
- Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
- 7th place game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
- 3rd place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
No. 3 Michigan State upset by Hokies
The Spartans dropped their second game of the young season with a loss to the Hokies in Maui
-
Coaches poll: Duke, UL, MSU are top 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
-
AP Top 25: Duke stays at No. 1
The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless...
-
Women's college star charged with murder
The 20-year-old is one of five people charged in connection with a July shooting
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...