2019 Maui Invitational scores, bracket, schedule, teams: Predicting what to expect from this year's field

As you're slogging your way through a case of the Mondays at work ahead of a long holiday weekend, one of the annual can't-miss early season college basketball events will be kicking into gear as the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational starts in earnest Monday afternoon. The event's first game tips at 2:30 p.m. ET with Georgia vs. Dayton, and runs well into the wee hours of the night, with two ranked teams scheduled to see action as part of a four-game opening day.

The Maui Invitational always features some of the top programs from across the country, a killer view of the beach, and sometimes even a tie-dye shirt-wearing Bill Walton (if we're lucky), but this year's field is particularly intriguing. In it includes preseason No. 1 Michigan State, an underrated Georgia team loaded with NBA talent, UCLA and first year coach Mick Cronin entering into the national spotlight for the first time, and plenty of more storylines.

Before you start to game plan exactly how you're going to get out of that 2:30 p.m. conference call (might I suggest streaming from the janitor's closet?), here's the matchups you need to know -- and the potential matchups that might require you to take a sick day so you don't miss them.

2019 Maui Invitational bracket

All times ET

Monday's games

Game 1 : Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Box score

: Dayton 80, Georgia 61 -- Box score Game 2 : Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, 5 p.m. (ESPN2) -- GameTracker

: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, 5 p.m. (ESPN2) -- GameTracker Game 3 : Kansas vs. Chaminade, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

: Kansas vs. Chaminade, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) Game 4: UCLA vs. BYU, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday's games



Game 5 : Georgia vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

: Georgia vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Game 6 : Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. (ESPN2) Game 7 : Dayton vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

: Dayton vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN) Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday's games



5th place game : Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)



: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2) Championship game : Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN) 7th place game : Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPNU) 3rd place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Best opening day matchup



Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, 5 p.m. In a game featuring the preseason No. 1 team in the sport, ironically it's not that team (Michigan State) that enters the game unblemished. It's Virginia Tech (5-0) that heads into this matchup with an undefeated record, while Sparty (4-1) rides in on a three-game winning streak after an 0-1 start. Watch the star-studded showdown here between preseason All-American MSU guard Cassius Winston and Va. Tech freshman swiss-army knife Landers Nolley II.



Best potential matchups



Georgia vs. Michigan State (Tuesday) : If the first two games of the event's opening day go as expected, we'll get this dandy that would feature Anthony Edwards and Cassius Winston -- two of the most electrifying guard talents in the sport -- going head to head. Where can I sign up?



: If the first two games of the event's opening day go as expected, we'll get this dandy that would feature Anthony Edwards and Cassius Winston -- two of the most electrifying guard talents in the sport -- going head to head. Where can I sign up? Kansas vs. Michigan State (Wednesday): Another potential guard vs. guard showdown, this one would feature Winston taking on KU guard Devon Dotson. Additionally, we'd get to see how Spartans big man Xavier Tillman could fare against the impenetrable force KU knows as Udoka Azubuike.



Predictions

Michigan State will scoot to the title game with relative ease before getting knocked off by Kansas in the championship. Title game score prediction: 81-77, Jayhawks escape. Elsewhere in the bracket, Georgia comes away from this event looking excellent, finishing third place and looking like a legitimate NCAA Tournament team in the process. Dayton holds its own, rebounds from an opening loss to UGA with two consecutive wins to snatch up the fifth-place spot.