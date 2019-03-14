2019 Mountain West Conference Tournament bracket: Schedule, updates, dates, times, how to watch, live stream

Mountain West Conference Tournament play got started Wednesday with first-round action. No. 6 seed Air Force demolished No. 11 seed San Jose State, No. 7 seed New Mexico won by double digits over No. 10 seed Wyoming, and No. 9 seed Boise State delivered the surprise of the day, winning 66-57 over No. 8 seed Colorado State.

Quarterfinals action on Thursday tips with the headline program everyone's itching to watch as No. 1 seed Nevada faces Boise State at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. What follows are the rest of the quarterfinals, first with No. 4 seed San Diego State vs. No. 5 seed UNLV at 5:30, followed by No. 2 seed Utah State taking on No. 7 seed New Mexico at 9 p.m., and finally with No. 3 seed Fresno State and No. 6 seed Air Force putting a wrap on the day with an 11:30 p.m. tip.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

When: Wednesday, March 13-Saturday, March 16

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Wednesday, March 13

Thursday, March 14

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16