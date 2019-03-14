2019 Mountain West Conference Tournament bracket: Schedule, updates, dates, times, how to watch, live stream
Stay updated with all the action from the Mountain West Conference Tournament
Mountain West Conference Tournament play got started Wednesday with first-round action. No. 6 seed Air Force demolished No. 11 seed San Jose State, No. 7 seed New Mexico won by double digits over No. 10 seed Wyoming, and No. 9 seed Boise State delivered the surprise of the day, winning 66-57 over No. 8 seed Colorado State.
Quarterfinals action on Thursday tips with the headline program everyone's itching to watch as No. 1 seed Nevada faces Boise State at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. What follows are the rest of the quarterfinals, first with No. 4 seed San Diego State vs. No. 5 seed UNLV at 5:30, followed by No. 2 seed Utah State taking on No. 7 seed New Mexico at 9 p.m., and finally with No. 3 seed Fresno State and No. 6 seed Air Force putting a wrap on the day with an 11:30 p.m. tip.
Mountain West Conference Tournament
When: Wednesday, March 13-Saturday, March 16
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
LIVE scores: Updating MWC bracket
Wednesday, March 13
- Game 1: No. 8 Boise State 66, No. 9 Colorado State 57
- Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico 78, No. 10 Wyoming 68
- Game 3: No. 6 Air Force 87, No. 11 San Jose State 56
Thursday, March 14
- Game 4: No. 1 Nevada vs. No. 8 Boise State, 3 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fubo TV
- Game 5: No. 4 San Diego State vs. No. 5 UNLV, 5:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fubo TV
- Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. No. 7 New Mexico, 9 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fubo TV
- Game 7: No. 3 Fresno State vs. No. 6 Air Force, 11:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fubo TV
Friday, March 15
- Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fubo TV
- Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 11:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network and streaming on fubo TV
Saturday, March 16
- Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6 p.m. -- CBS, CBSSports.com and streaming on fubo TV
