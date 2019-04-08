2019 National Championship Game odds: Texas Tech vs. Virginia picks, predictions from expert on 23-12 run

The Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech Red Raiders will meet in the 2019 National Championship game, with the winner capturing their first NCAA Tournament title. It all goes down on Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as the 1-seed Cavaliers and 3-seed Red Raiders face off in the finale of March Madness 2019. Tip-off is at 9:20 p.m. ET. Virginia (34-3) boasts the nation's top-ranked defense at 55.5 points per game, while Texas Tech (31-6) has the No. 4 unit, allowing just 58.8. The Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 118 in the latest Virginia vs. Texas Tech odds, down one from where the line opened on Saturday. Before you make any Virginia vs. Texas Tech picks of your own, be sure to see the 2019 National Championship game predictions from SportsLine's resident Vegas legend, Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for nearly 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director, and can spot a bad line from a mile away. He enters the 2019 NCAA Tournament title game on a sizzling 23-12 run on college basketball picks and has been zeroed in on these two programs. In fact, Roberts has hit on seven of eight games involving Texas Tech or Virginia. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Virginia hasn't been dominant in the Big Dance, but it continues to win.

Roberts is well aware that Virginia hasn't been dominant in the Big Dance, but it continues to win. The Cavaliers edged Oregon by four and Purdue by five in overtime before Kyle Guy hit three free throws with under one second to go in a dramatic 63-62 win over Auburn on Saturday night. Four different players have led Virginia in scoring through five NCAA Tournament games.

Virginia's bread and butter is the nation's top-ranked defense, a unit that's allowed opponents to hit just 38.4 percent of their shots and 28.7 percent of their threes. Virginia has defied oddsmakers all year, going 25-12 against-the-spread.

But the Cavaliers are far from a sure thing to cover the Virginia vs. Texas Tech spread in the 2019 NCAA Tournament national championship game.

Virginia's defense has been strong, but in the NCAA Tournament 2019, Texas Tech's has been even better. In its first four games, the Red Raiders held Northern Kentucky, Buffalo, Michigan and Gonzaga to an astonishing 23 points under their season averages. Against Michigan State on Saturday, the Red Raiders limited the Spartans to 26.6 points under their average in a 61-51 slugfest. Texas Tech's opponents are shooting just 36.8 percent this season, lowest in the nation.

Tech has a go-to star in Jarrett Culver, but the Red Raiders feature enough depth to win even when Culver isn't producing. He had only 10 points against the Spartans on Saturday, but senior Matt Mooney poured in 22. Plus, the Red Raiders have covered the spread in all five of their NCAA Tournament games this year.

