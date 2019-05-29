2019 NBA Draft deadline to withdraw: Decision day for who is returning to school and who is staying in the draft

Deadline day for underclassmen deciding whether or not to stay in the draft or return to school has finally arrived. Players who wish to retain any remaining college eligibility must submit paperwork to the NBA as formal withdrawal intentions by 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, else they'll be stuck in the draft for good.

By now, after the NBA Combine, private workouts, meetings and interviews, players should be informed enough to know whether staying in the draft or going back to college is a wise one. Now, the difficult decision of actually deciding is all that is left.

As we barrel towards the deadline, CBS Sports will continue to update this tracker with the latest stay-or-go decisions in the sections below.

Announced return to school

Bryce Aiken, Harvard

Al-Wajid Aminu, North Florida

Desmond Bane, TCU

Troy Baxter Jr., FGCU

Keith Braxton, St. Francis (Pa.)

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

Phil Bledsoe, Glenville State (West Virginia)

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Tulio Da Silva, Missouri State

Silvio De Sousa, Kansas

Javin DeLaurier, Duke

Alpha Diallo, Providence

David DiLeo, Central Michigan

Aljami Durham, Indiana



CJ Elleby, Washington State

Steven Enoch, Louisville

Savion Flagg, Texas A&M

Eugene German, Northern Illinois

TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame

Quentin Goodin, Xavier

Kellan Grady, Davidson

Devonte Green, Indiana

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

Jerrick Harding, Weber State

Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin

Markell Johnson, North Carolina State

Tyrique Jones, Xavier

Nathan Knight, William & Mary

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

Tevin Mack, Alabama

Malik Maitland, Bethune-Cookman

Jermaine Marrow, Hampton

Naji Marshall, Xavier

Skylar Mays, LSU

Davion Mintz, Creighton

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman

Nik Popovic, Boston College

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Nick Richards, Kentucky

LaQuincy Rideau, South Florida

Kevin Samuel, TCU

Paul Scruggs, Xavier

Nike Sibande, Miami (Ohio)

Justin Simon, St. John's

Ja'Vonte Smart, LSU

Justin Smith, Indiana



Marlon Taylor, LSU

Ethan Thompson, Oregon State

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Justin Turner, Bowling Green

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Jimmy Whitt Jr., Arkansas

Emmitt Williams, LSU

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Holland Woods II, Portland State

Still in draft

Milan Acquaah, California Baptist

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

RJ Barrett, Duke

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Tyus Battle, Syracuse

Darius Bazley, Princeton HS (Ohio)

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Virginia Tech

Bol Bol, Oregon

Marques Bolden, Duke

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

Ky Bowman, Boston College

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse

Armoni Brooks, Houston

Moses Brown, UCLA

Charlie Brown Jr., St. Joseph's

Yoeli Childs, BYU

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Amir Coffey, Minnesota

RJ Cole, Howard

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Caleb Daniels, Tulane

Aubrey Dawkins, UCF

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

James Dickey, UNCG

Davon Dillard, Shaw (NC)

Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Jason Draggs, Lee College (Texas)

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Jaylen Fisher, TCU

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Tony Goodwin II, Redemption Christian Academy

Quentin Grimes, Kansas

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Jaylen Hands, UCLA

Jared Harper, Auburn

Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Dewan Hernandez, Miami

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Amir Hinton, Shaw (NC)

Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest

Daulton Hommes, Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.)

Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Jayce Johnson, Utah

Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State

Sacha Killeya-Jones, NC State

V.J. King, Louisville

Louis King, Oregon

Sagaba Konate, West Virginia

Martin Krampelj, Creighton

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Cameron Lard, Iowa State

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (N.H.)

Jacob Ledoux, Texas-Permian Basin

Nassir Little, North Carolina

Trevor Manuel, Olivet (Mich.)

Charles Matthews, Michigan

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

EJ Montgomery, Kentucky

Ja Morant, Murray State

Andrew Nembhard, Florida

Kouat Noi, TCU

Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga

Jaylen Nowell, Washington

Joel Ntambwe, UNLV

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Chuma Okeke, Auburn

KZ Okpala, Stanford

Miye Oni, Yale

Devonte Patterson, Prairie View A&M

Lamar Peters, Mississippi State

Jalen Pickett, Siena

Shamorie Ponds, St. John's

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Jontay Porter, Missouri

Kevin Porter Jr., USC

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Brandon Randolph, Arizona

Cam Reddish, Duke

Isaiah Reese, Canisius

Naz Reid, LSU

Austin Robinson, Kentucky Christian

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

Ayinde Russell, Morehouse

Samir Sehic, Tulane

Josh Sharkey, Samford

Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt

D'Marcus Simonds, Georgia State

Derrik Smits, Valparaiso

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Jalen Sykes, St. Clair College (Canada)

Donnie Tillman, Utah

Rayjon Tucker, Arkansas-Little Rock

Nick Ward, Michigan State

PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Coby White, North Carolina

Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State

Kris Wilkes, UCLA

Charles Williams, Howard

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, Duke

Kenny Wooten, Oregon



