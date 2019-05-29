2019 NBA Draft deadline to withdraw: Tracking who is returning to school and who is staying in the draft
It's the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft and return to school
The underclassmen who over the last month have been testing the NBA Draft process will be asking themselves an important question made popular by The Clash when they pondered "Should I stay or should I go now?" in 1982. With the early withdrawal deadline set for 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, players testing the waters must make their final decisions on staying in the draft or going back to college quickly based upon feedback received during the draft process.
When the clock stikes midnight there is no-looking-back to the part of the process for those who choose to keep their names in the draft. Withdrawing before then allows players to return to college, and because of new NCAA rules in place this year, it's an opportunity afforded to all players regardless of they signed with a certified agent or not.
By now, players should be informed enough to know whether staying in the draft or going back to college is a wise one. We've already had the NBA Draft Combine, where players have received feedback from scouts, executives and agents during the process. Additionally, players have met with teams, held private workouts, and afforded NBA teams to complete due diligence on the class. Now comes the fun, as the list of players slowly dwindle and the official draft list begins to take shape. We'll track all the decisions below as they're announced.
Announced return to school
- Bryce Aiken, Harvard
- Al-Wajid Aminu, North Florida
- Desmond Bane, TCU
- Troy Baxter Jr., FGCU
- Keith Braxton, St. Francis (Pa.)
- DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech
- Phil Bledsoe, Glenville State (West Virginia)
- Nico Carvacho, Colorado State
- Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati
- Tulio Da Silva, Missouri State
- Silvio De Sousa, Kansas
- Javin DeLaurier, Duke
- Alpha Diallo, Providence
- David DiLeo, Central Michigan
- CJ Elleby, Washington State
- Steven Enoch, Louisville
- Savion Flagg, Texas A&M
- Eugene German, Northern Illinois
- TJ Gibbs, Notre Dame
- Quentin Goodin, Xavier
- Kellan Grady, Davidson
- Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
- Jerrick Harding, Weber State
- Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin
- Markell Johnson, North Carolina State
- Tyrique Jones, Xavier
- A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
- Tevin Mack, Alabama
- Malik Maitland, Bethune-Cookman
- Jermaine Marrow, Hampton
- Naji Marshall, Xavier
- Skylar Mays, LSU
- Davion Mintz, Creighton
- Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
- Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
- Cletrell Pope, Bethune-Cookman
- Nik Popovic, Boston College
- Neemias Queta, Utah State
- Nick Richards, Kentucky
- LaQuincy Rideau, South Florida
- Kevin Samuel, TCU
- Paul Scruggs, Xavier
- Nike Sibande, Miami (Ohio)
- Justin Simon, St. John's
- Ja'Vonte Smart, LSU
- Marlon Taylor, LSU
- Ethan Thompson, Oregon State
- Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
- Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
- Obi Toppin, Dayton
- Justin Turner, Bowling Green
- Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
- Jimmy Whitt Jr., Arkansas
- Emmitt Williams, LSU
- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
- Holland Woods II, Portland State
Still in draft
- Milan Acquaah, California Baptist
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
- RJ Barrett, Duke
- Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
- Tyus Battle, Syracuse
- Darius Bazley, Princeton HS (Ohio)
- Kerry Blackshear Jr., Virginia Tech
- Bol Bol, Oregon
- Marques Bolden, Duke
- Jordan Bone, Tennessee
- Ky Bowman, Boston College
- Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
- Oshae Brissett, Syracuse
- Armoni Brooks, Houston
- Moses Brown, UCLA
- Charlie Brown Jr., St. Joseph's
- Yoeli Childs, BYU
- Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
- Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
- Amir Coffey, Minnesota
- RJ Cole, Howard
- Tyler Cook, Iowa
- Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
- Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
- Caleb Daniels, Tulane
- Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
- Mamadi Diakite, Virginia
- James Dickey, UNCG
- Davon Dillard, Shaw (NC)
- Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
- Devon Dotson, Kansas
- Jason Draggs, Lee College (Texas)
- Aljami Durham, Indiana
- Carsen Edwards, Purdue
- Bruno Fernando, Maryland
- Jaylen Fisher, TCU
- Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
- Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
- Tony Goodwin II, Redemption Christian Academy
- Devonte Green, Indiana
- Quentin Grimes, Kansas
- Kyle Guy, Virginia
- Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
- Jaylen Hands, UCLA
- Jared Harper, Auburn
- Jaxson Hayes, Texas
- Dewan Hernandez, Miami
- Tyler Herro, Kentucky
- Amir Hinton, Shaw (NC)
- Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
- Daulton Hommes, Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.)
- Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
- De'Andre Hunter, Virginia
- Ty Jerome, Virginia
- Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
- Jayce Johnson, Utah
- Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
- Sacha Killeya-Jones, NC State
- V.J. King, Louisville
- Louis King, Oregon
- Nathan Knight, William & Mary
- Sagaba Konate, West Virginia
- Martin Krampelj, Creighton
- Romeo Langford, Indiana
- Cameron Lard, Iowa State
- Dedric Lawson, Kansas
- Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
- Jacob Ledoux, Texas-Permian Basin
- Nassir Little, North Carolina
- Trevor Manuel, Olivet (Mich.)
- Charles Matthews, Michigan
- Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
- EJ Montgomery, Kentucky
- Ja Morant, Murray State
- Andrew Nembhard, Florida
- Kouat Noi, TCU
- Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga
- Jaylen Nowell, Washington
- Joel Ntambwe, UNLV
- Jordan Nwora, Louisville
- Chuma Okeke, Auburn
- KZ Okpala, Stanford
- Miye Oni, Yale
- Devonte Patterson, Prairie View A&M
- Lamar Peters, Mississippi State
- Jalen Pickett, Siena
- Shamorie Ponds, St. John's
- Jordan Poole, Michigan
- Jontay Porter, Missouri
- Kevin Porter Jr., USC
- Myles Powell, Seton Hall
- Payton Pritchard, Oregon
- Brandon Randolph, Arizona
- Cam Reddish, Duke
- Isaiah Reese, Canisius
- Naz Reid, LSU
- Austin Robinson, Kentucky Christian
- Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
- Ayinde Russell, Morehouse
- Samir Sehic, Tulane
- Josh Sharkey, Samford
- Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt
- D'Marcus Simonds, Georgia State
- Justin Smith, Indiana
- Derrik Smits, Valparaiso
- Lamar Stevens, Penn State
- Jalen Sykes, St. Clair College (Canada)
- Donnie Tillman, Utah
- Rayjon Tucker, Arkansas-Little Rock
- Nick Ward, Michigan State
- PJ Washington Jr., Kentucky
- Tremont Waters, LSU
- Coby White, North Carolina
- Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State
- Kris Wilkes, UCLA
- Charles Williams, Howard
- Grant Williams, Tennessee
- Zion Williamson, Duke
- Kenny Wooten, Oregon
