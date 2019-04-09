2019 NBA Draft: Kentucky star forward PJ Washington declares as potential top-20 pick

Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft and will sign with an agent, the star Wildcats forward announced on Tuesday. Due to new draft entry rules, Washington can sign with an agent and return to school so long as he withdraws his name by May 29, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET., but Washington's intention is to stay in the draft.

"It's been a little over a week since our season ended but it still hasn't hit me that I've played my last game with Kentucky across my chest," Washington said in a statement. "This place has been my home for two years and it's hard for me to put in words how much I've grown in my time at Kentucky. The staff challenged me from day one to become the best version of myself and to work hard to become one of the best players in college basketball. I feel like I've done that."

I will be entering my name into the 2019 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. Thank you BBN for all your love and support over the past two years. Once a wildcat, Always a wildcat 🉑✍🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/3x6n5RcHqZ — Paul Washington Jr (@PJWashington) April 9, 2019

Washington tested the NBA Draft waters as a freshman last season but chose to come back for a second campaign to improve his draft stock -- and he did just that. Washington is now a projected top-20 pick after a strong season in which he led UK in scoring and rebounding, and his floor-spacing as a stretch-four will provide great appeal for a team looking to add a skilled forward to its roster.

"PJ transformed everything about his game," said coach John Calipari of Washington's evolution from year one to year two. "He became a national player of the year candidate, he showed his full set of his skills and he improved his stock while helping us become one of the best teams in the country. What I'm most proud of is how PJ developed into a leader. Every kid is on their own timetable, and the one that PJ followed -- which was the best path for him -- has put him in a position to do some special things at the next level. I can't wait to watch his continued growth."

Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season. He was named to the AP All-America Third Team this season for his efforts.