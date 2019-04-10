2019 NBA Draft: Projected lottery pick Keldon Johnson declares, but leaves door open to return to Kentucky

Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson is just the latest top recruit who is one-and-done in college. After one successful season, Johnson announced his intentions on Wednesday to enter the NBA Draft.

"I've spent a lot of time over the last week thinking about what's best for me and my future," Johnson said. "I've sat down with my family and Coach Cal and determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time. My hope is to be a lottery pick. If I am, I plan on pursuing my dreams and staying in the draft, but I want to go through the process first and get the correct information."

College players can now enter the NBA Draft process, sign with an agent and still return to college so long as they withdraw from the draft before midnight on May 29 -- 10 days following the NBA Draft combine. If he gets positive feedback that he'll be a top-14 pick, as expected, he'll likley stay in.

"Keldon is a gym rat who has improved in all areas this season," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "Keldon has the athleticism, physique and skill set to compete at a high level in that league. His ability to make people around him better and his willingness to share and be a great teammate is what will set him apart when he goes through workouts. I fully support his decision to go through this process and get all the information. Whatever he decides, he will have my full support."

Johnson is the No. 11 prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board and a top-two player at his position. He can play both the shooting guard or small forward positions, but at 6-foot-6, Johnson may be best suited for a role at forward in the NBA.

Johnson was the SEC Freshman of the Year last season and one of the most consistent contributors for Kentucky with his high motor and do-it-all skill set. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1 percent from the 3-point line.