2019 NBA Draft: Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, Big 12 Player of the Year, declares for draft

In a ceremony at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, the Big 12 Player of the Year, announced his intentions to enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

Culver, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound sophomore shooting guard, is a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He's the second Red Raiders standout in two seasons to leave early for the NBA, joining 2018 first-round pick Zhaire Smith. Smith left early as a freshman in 2018 and went on to be drafted No. 16 overall.

I want to thank God and my family for the talent to play this game and always supporting me.



Thank you Texas Tech, my coaches & teammates, and Lubbock. We did things people thought weren't possible because of you. 🙏🏽



It's time to take the next step, always a Red Raider❗️#4To1 pic.twitter.com/OrH5M64qkQ — jarrett culver (@jarrettc08) April 18, 2019

Smith's path is not dissimilar to Culver's, as both were lightly recruited out of high school and both burst onto the NBA's radar with strong freshmen seasons. Culver, though, became a real commodity after Smith left, posting averages of 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.

Culver improved his stock overall in the NCAA Tournament, too, by leading the Red Raiders to their first-ever Final Four and first-ever national championship game appearances. Though Virginia star De'Andre Hunter got the better of him in the head-to-head matchup in the title game, Culver's stock is still sky -- and his potential limitless.

In Gary Parrish's latest NBA mock draft, Culver is selected comfortably inside the top-10 and he is No. 7 on the CBS Sports Big Board ahead of the pre-draft process. Due to new NCAA rules, Culver can sign with an agent, explore the draft process and still return to school so long as he withdraws by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29.