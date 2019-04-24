2019 NBA Draft tracker: 233 players officially file for early entry into this year's draft

A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for this summer's NBA Draft

The deadline for underclassmen to submit paperwork declaring their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA Draft passed on Sunday night, and we have an official tally as to how many players filed as early entry candidates for this year: 233. Of those, 175 players are collegiate underclassmen testing the waters, while 58 are international players.

The list is led by Duke's trio of stars in projected top pick Zion Williamson and teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, who are also projected as top-10 picks.

The blue-blooded trio makes up for what was a flood of underclassmen entering the draft. At Duke and Kentucky alone, a combined eight players are testing the waters. Six begin the process as projected first-round picks, foreshadowing what will likely be another major roster overhaul for the college basketball powerhouses. 

Only 60 players can get drafted, so the 175 collegiate underclassmen is sure to dwindle as weeks pass. Because of a new NCAA rule in place this year, players with remaining eligibility can withdraw from the draft even if they hire an agent as long as they formally do so by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which, as noted, is less consequential than years past.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft early entries
TeamPlayerAgent?Projection
Zion WilliamsonYESNo. 1 overall pick
Ja MorantYESFirst round
RJ BarrettYESFirst round
Jaxson HayesYESFirst round
Darius GarlandYESFirst round
Coby WhiteYESFirst round
Cam ReddishYESFirst round
Jarrett CulverYESFirst round
De'Andre HunterYESFirst round
PJ WashingtonYESFirst round
Rui HachimuraYESFirst round
Keldon JohnsonYESFirst round
Brandon ClarkeYESFirst round
Nassir LittleYESFirst round
Grant WilliamsNOFirst round
KZ OkpalaNOFirst round
Bol BolYESFirst round
Luguentz DortYESFirst round
Romeo LangfordYESFirst round
Kevin Porter Jr.YESFirst round
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerYESFirst round
Tyler HerroYESFirst round
Talen Horton-TuckerYESFirst round
Ty JeromeYESFirst round
Cameron JohnsonYESFirst round
Admiral SchofieldYESFirst round
Carsen EdwardsYESFirst round
Bruno FernandoYESFirst round
Mfiondu KabengeleYESFirst round
Chuma OkekeNOSecond round
Simi ShittuYESSecond round
Daniel GaffordYESSecond round
Jalen McDanielsYESSecond round
Kris WilkesYESSecond round
Louis KingYESSecond round
Zach NorvellNOSecond round/undrafted
Shamorie PondsYESSecond round
Dewan HernandezYESSecond round

Amir Hinton - Shaw UniversityYESSecond round
Lindell WiggintonYESSecond round
Yoeli ChildsYESSecond round
Miye OniYESSecond round
Jontay PorterYESSecond round
Nic ClaxtonNOSecond round
Jaylen NowellYESSecond round
Naz ReidYESSecond round
Skylar MaysNOSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah RobyNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan NworaNOSecond round/undrafted
Oshae BrissettNOSecond round/undrafted
Tyus BattleNOSecond round/undrafted
Jimmy WhittNOSecond round/undrafted
Derrik SmitsNOSecond round/undrafted
Tremont WatersYESSecond round
Steven EnochNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan BoneNOSecond round/undrafted
Ky BowmanYESSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah ReeseYESSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerryNOSecond round/undrafted
Myles PowellNOSecond round/undrafted
Dedric LawsonYESSecond round/undrafted
Charles MatthewsYESSecond round/undrafted
Jordan PooleNOSecond round/undrafted
Ignas BrazdeikisYESSecond round/undrafted
Jaylen HandsYESSecond round/undrafted
Aubrey DawkinsYESSecond round/undrafted
Jared HarperYESSecond round/undrafted
Kaleb WessonNOSecond round/undrafted
Javonte SmartNOSecond round/undrafted
Quentin GrimesYESSecond round/undrafted
V.J. KingNOSecond round/undrafted
DaQuan BraceyNOSecond round/undrafted
Tres TinkleNOSecond round/undrafted
Justin SimonYESSecond round/undrafted
Lamar StevensNOSecond round/undrafted
Devon DotsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Devontae ShulerYESSecond round/undrafted
Tyler CookYESSecond round/undrafted
Andrew NembhardNOSecond round/undrafted
Sagaba KonateYESSecond round/undrafted
EJ MontgomeryNOSecond round/undrafted
Emmitt WilliamsYESSecond round/undrafted
Jaylen FisherYESSecond round/undrafted
Charles BasseyNOSecond round/undrafted
Neemias QuetaYESSecond round/undrafted

Jalen Lecque -- Brewster AcademyYESSecond round/undrafted
Anthony CowanYESSecond round/undrafted

Darius BazleyYESSecond round/undrafted
Kyle GuyYESSecond round/undrafted
Kerry Blackshear Jr.NOSecond round/undrafted
Alpha DialloNOSecond round/undrafted
Rayjon TuckerNOSecond round/undrafted
Marques BoldenNOSecond round/undrafted
Killian TillieYESSecond round/undrafted
Javin DeLaurierNOSecond round/undrafted
D'Marcus SimondsNOSecond round/undrafted
Nick RichardsNOSecond round/undrafted
Charlie BrownNOSecond round/undrafted
Mamadi DiakiteNOSecond round/undrafted
Joel NtambweNOSecond round/undrafted
Ethan ThompsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Kellan GradyNOSecond round/undrafted
A.J. LawsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Silvio De SousaNOSecond round/undrafted
Joe WieskampNOUndrafted
Jalen PickettNOSecond round/undrafted
Desmond BaneNOSecond round/undrafted
Nick WardYESSecond round/undrafted
Armoni BrooksNOUndrafted
Bryce AikenNOUndrafted
Milan AcquaahNOUndrafted
Troy Baxter Jr.NOUndrafted
Amir CoffeyNOUndrafted
Breein TyreeNOUndrafted
Jeremiah TilmonNOUndrafted
Nike SibandeNOUndrafted
Tevin MackNOUndrafted
Samir SehicNOUndrafted
Paul ScruggsNOUndrafted
Markell JohnsonNOUndrafted
Kouat NoiNOUndrafted
Al-Wajid AminuNOUndrafted

Phil Bledsoe -- Glenville StateNOUndrafted
Keith BraxtonNOUndrafted
Jarron CumberlandNOSecond round/undrafted
Moses BrownNOSecond round/ undrafted
Nico CarvachoNOUndrafted
RJ ColeNOUndrafted
Caleb DanielsNOUndrafted
Anthony LambNOUndrafted
Tulio Da SilvaNOUndrafted
James DickeyNOUndrafted
David DiLeoNOUndrafted

Davon Dillard -- Shaw UniversityNOUndrafted

Jason Draggs -- Lee CollegeNOUndrafted
Aljami DurhamNOUndrafted
CJ EllebyNOUndrafted
Savion FlaggNOUndrafted
Eugene GermanNOUndrafted
TJ GibbsNOUndrafted
Quentin GoodinNOUndrafted

Tony Goodwin II -- Redemption Christian AcademyNOUndrafted

Jacob Ledoux -- Texas-Permian BasinNOUndrafted
Malik MaitlandNOUndrafted

Trevor Manuel -- Olivet (MI)NoUndrafted
Jermaine MarrowNOUndrafted
Naji MarshallNOUndrafted
Davion MintzNOUndrafted
Martin KrampeljNOUndrafted
Devonte PattersonNOUndrafted
Lamar PetersNOUndrafted
Filip PetrusevNOUndrafted
Cletrell PopeNOUndrafted
Nik PopovicNOUndrafted
Payton PritchardNOUndrafted
Brandon RandolphNOUndrafted
LaQuincy RideauNOUndrafted

Austin Robinson -- Kentucky ChristianNOUndrafted

Ayinde Russell -- MorehouseNOUndrafted
Kevin SamuelNOUndrafted
Josh SharkeyNOUndrafted
Justin SmithNOUndrafted

Jalen Sykes -- St. Clair College (Canada)NOUndrafted
Cameron LardYESUndrafted
Marlon TaylorNOUndrafted
Donnie TillmanNOUndrafted
Obi ToppinNOUndrafted
Kenny WootenNOSecond round/undrafted
Justin TurnerNOUndrafted
Charles WilliamsNOUndrafted
Holland Woods IINOUndrafted
Devonte GreenNOUndrafted
Jaylen HoardNOSecond round/Undrafted
Jon Axel GudmundssonNOUndrafted
Jerrick HardingNOUndrafted
Kevon HarrisNOUndrafted

Daulton Hommes -- Point Loma Nazarene (CA)NOUndrafted
Jayce JohnsonNOUndrafted
Tyrique JonesNOUndrafted
Sacha Killeya-JonesNOUndrafted
Nathan KnightNOUndrafted


