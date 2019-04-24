2019 NBA Draft tracker: 233 players officially file for early entry into this year's draft
A look at the entire list of underclassmen and international players who declared for this summer's NBA Draft
The deadline for underclassmen to submit paperwork declaring their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA Draft passed on Sunday night, and we have an official tally as to how many players filed as early entry candidates for this year: 233. Of those, 175 players are collegiate underclassmen testing the waters, while 58 are international players.
The list is led by Duke's trio of stars in projected top pick Zion Williamson and teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, who are also projected as top-10 picks.
The blue-blooded trio makes up for what was a flood of underclassmen entering the draft. At Duke and Kentucky alone, a combined eight players are testing the waters. Six begin the process as projected first-round picks, foreshadowing what will likely be another major roster overhaul for the college basketball powerhouses.
Only 60 players can get drafted, so the 175 collegiate underclassmen is sure to dwindle as weeks pass. Because of a new NCAA rule in place this year, players with remaining eligibility can withdraw from the draft even if they hire an agent as long as they formally do so by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which, as noted, is less consequential than years past.
2019 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Player
|Agent?
|Projection
|Zion Williamson
|YES
|No. 1 overall pick
|Ja Morant
|YES
|First round
|RJ Barrett
|YES
|First round
|Jaxson Hayes
|YES
|First round
|Darius Garland
|YES
|First round
|Coby White
|YES
|First round
|Cam Reddish
|YES
|First round
|Jarrett Culver
|YES
|First round
|De'Andre Hunter
|YES
|First round
|PJ Washington
|YES
|First round
|Rui Hachimura
|YES
|First round
|Keldon Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Brandon Clarke
|YES
|First round
|Nassir Little
|YES
|First round
|Grant Williams
|NO
|First round
|KZ Okpala
|NO
|First round
|Bol Bol
|YES
|First round
|Luguentz Dort
|YES
|First round
|Romeo Langford
|YES
|First round
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|YES
|First round
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|YES
|First round
|Tyler Herro
|YES
|First round
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|YES
|First round
|Ty Jerome
|YES
|First round
|Cameron Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Admiral Schofield
|YES
|First round
|Carsen Edwards
|YES
|First round
|Bruno Fernando
|YES
|First round
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|YES
|First round
|Chuma Okeke
|NO
|Second round
|Simi Shittu
|YES
|Second round
|Daniel Gafford
|YES
|Second round
|Jalen McDaniels
|YES
|Second round
|Kris Wilkes
|YES
|Second round
|Louis King
|YES
|Second round
|Zach Norvell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Shamorie Ponds
|YES
|Second round
|Dewan Hernandez
|YES
|Second round
|Amir Hinton - Shaw University
|YES
|Second round
|Lindell Wigginton
|YES
|Second round
|Yoeli Childs
|YES
|Second round
|Miye Oni
|YES
|Second round
|Jontay Porter
|YES
|Second round
|Nic Claxton
|NO
|Second round
|Jaylen Nowell
|YES
|Second round
|Naz Reid
|YES
|Second round
|Skylar Mays
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Roby
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Nwora
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Oshae Brissett
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyus Battle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jimmy Whitt
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrik Smits
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tremont Waters
|YES
|Second round
|Steven Enoch
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Bone
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ky Bowman
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Reese
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Myles Powell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Dedric Lawson
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Charles Matthews
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Poole
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jaylen Hands
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Aubrey Dawkins
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jared Harper
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kaleb Wesson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Javonte Smart
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|V.J. King
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|DaQuan Bracey
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tres Tinkle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Justin Simon
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Lamar Stevens
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Devon Dotson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Devontae Shuler
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyler Cook
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Andrew Nembhard
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Sagaba Konate
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|EJ Montgomery
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Emmitt Williams
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jaylen Fisher
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Charles Bassey
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Neemias Queta
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jalen Lecque -- Brewster Academy
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Anthony Cowan
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Darius Bazley
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kyle Guy
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Alpha Diallo
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayjon Tucker
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Marques Bolden
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Killian Tillie
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Javin DeLaurier
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|D'Marcus Simonds
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Nick Richards
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Charlie Brown
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Mamadi Diakite
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Joel Ntambwe
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ethan Thompson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Kellan Grady
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|A.J. Lawson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Silvio De Sousa
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Joe Wieskamp
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jalen Pickett
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Desmond Bane
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Nick Ward
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Armoni Brooks
|NO
|Undrafted
|Bryce Aiken
|NO
|Undrafted
|Milan Acquaah
|NO
|Undrafted
|Troy Baxter Jr.
|NO
|Undrafted
|Amir Coffey
|NO
|Undrafted
|Breein Tyree
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|NO
|Undrafted
|Nike Sibande
|NO
|Undrafted
|Tevin Mack
|NO
|Undrafted
|Samir Sehic
|NO
|Undrafted
|Paul Scruggs
|NO
|Undrafted
|Markell Johnson
|NO
|Undrafted
|Kouat Noi
|NO
|Undrafted
|Al-Wajid Aminu
|NO
|Undrafted
|Phil Bledsoe -- Glenville State
|NO
|Undrafted
|Keith Braxton
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jarron Cumberland
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Moses Brown
|NO
|Second round/ undrafted
|Nico Carvacho
|NO
|Undrafted
|RJ Cole
|NO
|Undrafted
|Caleb Daniels
|NO
|Undrafted
|Anthony Lamb
|NO
|Undrafted
|Tulio Da Silva
|NO
|Undrafted
|James Dickey
|NO
|Undrafted
|David DiLeo
|NO
|Undrafted
|Davon Dillard -- Shaw University
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jason Draggs -- Lee College
|NO
|Undrafted
|Aljami Durham
|NO
|Undrafted
|CJ Elleby
|NO
|Undrafted
|Savion Flagg
|NO
|Undrafted
|Eugene German
|NO
|Undrafted
|TJ Gibbs
|NO
|Undrafted
|Quentin Goodin
|NO
|Undrafted
|Tony Goodwin II -- Redemption Christian Academy
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jacob Ledoux -- Texas-Permian Basin
|NO
|Undrafted
|Malik Maitland
|NO
|Undrafted
|Trevor Manuel -- Olivet (MI)
|No
|Undrafted
|Jermaine Marrow
|NO
|Undrafted
|Naji Marshall
|NO
|Undrafted
|Davion Mintz
|NO
|Undrafted
|Martin Krampelj
|NO
|Undrafted
|Devonte Patterson
|NO
|Undrafted
|Lamar Peters
|NO
|Undrafted
|Filip Petrusev
|NO
|Undrafted
|Cletrell Pope
|NO
|Undrafted
|Nik Popovic
|NO
|Undrafted
|Payton Pritchard
|NO
|Undrafted
|Brandon Randolph
|NO
|Undrafted
|LaQuincy Rideau
|NO
|Undrafted
|Austin Robinson -- Kentucky Christian
|NO
|Undrafted
|Ayinde Russell -- Morehouse
|NO
|Undrafted
|Kevin Samuel
|NO
|Undrafted
|Josh Sharkey
|NO
|Undrafted
|Justin Smith
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jalen Sykes -- St. Clair College (Canada)
|NO
|Undrafted
|Cameron Lard
|YES
|Undrafted
|Marlon Taylor
|NO
|Undrafted
|Donnie Tillman
|NO
|Undrafted
|Obi Toppin
|NO
|Undrafted
|Kenny Wooten
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Justin Turner
|NO
|Undrafted
|Charles Williams
|NO
|Undrafted
|Holland Woods II
|NO
|Undrafted
|Devonte Green
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jaylen Hoard
|NO
|Second round/Undrafted
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jerrick Harding
|NO
|Undrafted
|Kevon Harris
|NO
|Undrafted
|Daulton Hommes -- Point Loma Nazarene (CA)
|NO
|Undrafted
|Jayce Johnson
|NO
|Undrafted
|Tyrique Jones
|NO
|Undrafted
|Sacha Killeya-Jones
|NO
|Undrafted
|Nathan Knight
|NO
|Undrafted
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Virginia falls to No. 9
Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter are staying in the NBA Draft and that's bad news for...
-
UNC returns to landing 5-star recruits
UNC's recruiting has drastically improved since that NCAA cloud has lifted
-
NBA Draft top 100 risers, fallers
Who's moving up and down the Top 100 Big Board of NBA Draft prospects
-
UNC lands top-5 recruit Cole Anthony
Anthony, the top unsigned player in the Class of 2019, picked the Tar Heels over Oregon
-
KU's Azubuike to return for senior year
The oft-injured KU big man will be back for one more year after an injury cut short his 2018-19...
-
Duke stays hot; top-30 guard commits
The Blue Devils extended their lead atop the 2019 rankings by landing another top-30 prospect...