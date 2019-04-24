2019 NBA Draft tracker: 233 players officially file for early entry into this year's draft

The deadline for underclassmen to submit paperwork declaring their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA Draft passed on Sunday night, and we have an official tally as to how many players filed as early entry candidates for this year: 233. Of those, 175 players are collegiate underclassmen testing the waters, while 58 are international players.

The list is led by Duke's trio of stars in projected top pick Zion Williamson and teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, who are also projected as top-10 picks.

The blue-blooded trio makes up for what was a flood of underclassmen entering the draft. At Duke and Kentucky alone, a combined eight players are testing the waters. Six begin the process as projected first-round picks, foreshadowing what will likely be another major roster overhaul for the college basketball powerhouses.

Only 60 players can get drafted, so the 175 collegiate underclassmen is sure to dwindle as weeks pass. Because of a new NCAA rule in place this year, players with remaining eligibility can withdraw from the draft even if they hire an agent as long as they formally do so by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which, as noted, is less consequential than years past.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft early entries Team Player Agent? Projection Zion Williamson YES No. 1 overall pick Ja Morant YES First round RJ Barrett YES First round Jaxson Hayes YES First round Darius Garland YES First round Coby White YES First round Cam Reddish YES First round Jarrett Culver YES First round De'Andre Hunter YES First round PJ Washington YES First round Rui Hachimura YES First round Keldon Johnson YES First round Brandon Clarke YES First round Nassir Little YES First round Grant Williams NO First round KZ Okpala NO First round Bol Bol YES First round Luguentz Dort YES First round Romeo Langford YES First round Kevin Porter Jr. YES First round Nickeil Alexander-Walker YES First round Tyler Herro YES First round Talen Horton-Tucker YES First round Ty Jerome YES First round Cameron Johnson YES First round Admiral Schofield YES First round Carsen Edwards YES First round Bruno Fernando YES First round Mfiondu Kabengele YES First round Chuma Okeke NO Second round Simi Shittu YES Second round Daniel Gafford YES Second round Jalen McDaniels YES Second round Kris Wilkes YES Second round Louis King YES Second round Zach Norvell NO Second round/undrafted Shamorie Ponds YES Second round Dewan Hernandez YES Second round

Amir Hinton - Shaw University YES Second round Lindell Wigginton YES Second round Yoeli Childs YES Second round Miye Oni YES Second round Jontay Porter YES Second round Nic Claxton NO Second round Jaylen Nowell YES Second round Naz Reid YES Second round Skylar Mays NO Second round/undrafted Isaiah Roby NO Second round/undrafted Jordan Nwora NO Second round/undrafted Oshae Brissett NO Second round/undrafted Tyus Battle NO Second round/undrafted Jimmy Whitt NO Second round/undrafted Derrik Smits NO Second round/undrafted Tremont Waters YES Second round Steven Enoch NO Second round/undrafted Jordan Bone NO Second round/undrafted Ky Bowman YES Second round/undrafted Isaiah Reese YES Second round/undrafted Reggie Perry NO Second round/undrafted Myles Powell NO Second round/undrafted Dedric Lawson YES Second round/undrafted Charles Matthews YES Second round/undrafted Jordan Poole NO Second round/undrafted Ignas Brazdeikis YES Second round/undrafted Jaylen Hands YES Second round/undrafted Aubrey Dawkins YES Second round/undrafted Jared Harper YES Second round/undrafted Kaleb Wesson NO Second round/undrafted Javonte Smart NO Second round/undrafted Quentin Grimes YES Second round/undrafted V.J. King NO Second round/undrafted DaQuan Bracey NO Second round/undrafted Tres Tinkle NO Second round/undrafted Justin Simon YES Second round/undrafted Lamar Stevens NO Second round/undrafted Devon Dotson NO Second round/undrafted Devontae Shuler YES Second round/undrafted Tyler Cook YES Second round/undrafted Andrew Nembhard NO Second round/undrafted Sagaba Konate YES Second round/undrafted EJ Montgomery NO Second round/undrafted Emmitt Williams YES Second round/undrafted Jaylen Fisher YES Second round/undrafted Charles Bassey NO Second round/undrafted Neemias Queta YES Second round/undrafted

Jalen Lecque -- Brewster Academy YES Second round/undrafted Anthony Cowan YES Second round/undrafted

Darius Bazley YES Second round/undrafted Kyle Guy YES Second round/undrafted Kerry Blackshear Jr. NO Second round/undrafted Alpha Diallo NO Second round/undrafted Rayjon Tucker NO Second round/undrafted Marques Bolden NO Second round/undrafted Killian Tillie YES Second round/undrafted Javin DeLaurier NO Second round/undrafted D'Marcus Simonds NO Second round/undrafted Nick Richards NO Second round/undrafted Charlie Brown NO Second round/undrafted Mamadi Diakite NO Second round/undrafted Joel Ntambwe NO Second round/undrafted Ethan Thompson NO Second round/undrafted Kellan Grady NO Second round/undrafted A.J. Lawson NO Second round/undrafted Silvio De Sousa NO Second round/undrafted Joe Wieskamp NO Undrafted Jalen Pickett NO Second round/undrafted Desmond Bane NO Second round/undrafted Nick Ward YES Second round/undrafted Armoni Brooks NO Undrafted Bryce Aiken NO Undrafted Milan Acquaah NO Undrafted Troy Baxter Jr. NO Undrafted Amir Coffey NO Undrafted Breein Tyree NO Undrafted Jeremiah Tilmon NO Undrafted Nike Sibande NO Undrafted Tevin Mack NO Undrafted Samir Sehic NO Undrafted Paul Scruggs NO Undrafted Markell Johnson NO Undrafted Kouat Noi NO Undrafted Al-Wajid Aminu NO Undrafted

Phil Bledsoe -- Glenville State NO Undrafted Keith Braxton NO Undrafted Jarron Cumberland NO Second round/undrafted Moses Brown NO Second round/ undrafted Nico Carvacho NO Undrafted RJ Cole NO Undrafted Caleb Daniels NO Undrafted Anthony Lamb NO Undrafted Tulio Da Silva NO Undrafted James Dickey NO Undrafted David DiLeo NO Undrafted

Davon Dillard -- Shaw University NO Undrafted

Jason Draggs -- Lee College NO Undrafted Aljami Durham NO Undrafted CJ Elleby NO Undrafted Savion Flagg NO Undrafted Eugene German NO Undrafted TJ Gibbs NO Undrafted Quentin Goodin NO Undrafted

Tony Goodwin II -- Redemption Christian Academy NO Undrafted

Jacob Ledoux -- Texas-Permian Basin NO Undrafted Malik Maitland NO Undrafted

Trevor Manuel -- Olivet (MI) No Undrafted Jermaine Marrow NO Undrafted Naji Marshall NO Undrafted Davion Mintz NO Undrafted Martin Krampelj NO Undrafted Devonte Patterson NO Undrafted Lamar Peters NO Undrafted Filip Petrusev NO Undrafted Cletrell Pope NO Undrafted Nik Popovic NO Undrafted Payton Pritchard NO Undrafted Brandon Randolph NO Undrafted LaQuincy Rideau NO Undrafted

Austin Robinson -- Kentucky Christian NO Undrafted

Ayinde Russell -- Morehouse NO Undrafted Kevin Samuel NO Undrafted Josh Sharkey NO Undrafted Justin Smith NO Undrafted

Jalen Sykes -- St. Clair College (Canada) NO Undrafted Cameron Lard YES Undrafted Marlon Taylor NO Undrafted Donnie Tillman NO Undrafted Obi Toppin NO Undrafted Kenny Wooten NO Second round/undrafted Justin Turner NO Undrafted Charles Williams NO Undrafted Holland Woods II NO Undrafted Devonte Green NO Undrafted Jaylen Hoard NO Second round/Undrafted Jon Axel Gudmundsson NO Undrafted Jerrick Harding NO Undrafted Kevon Harris NO Undrafted

Daulton Hommes -- Point Loma Nazarene (CA) NO Undrafted Jayce Johnson NO Undrafted Tyrique Jones NO Undrafted Sacha Killeya-Jones NO Undrafted Nathan Knight NO Undrafted



