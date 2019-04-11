2019 NBA Draft tracker: Duke's Cam Reddish joins teammate RJ Barrett in turning pro after one season

A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft

College basketball season is over, and so too is the NBA regular season. Now is that awkward sliver in the calendar when coaches evaluate their rosters, players evaluate their futures, and the NBA Draft benefits as such with dozens of underclassmen submitting their name to enter the draft process.

Duke's Cam Reddish joins fellow Blue Devil RJ Barrett and Kentucky's Keldon Johnson as the latest big-name stars to declare for the draft, joining the several dozen who have already announced their intentions. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents. 

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school as in years past, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft early entries
TeamPlayerAgent?News
Cam ReddishYESFirst round
RJ BarrettYESFirst round
Bol BolYESMid-first round
Ja MorantYESFirst round
Lindell WiggintonYESSecond round
Talen Horton-TuckerYESFirst round
Darius GarlandYESFirst round
Simi ShittuYESSecond round
Romeo LangfordYESFirst round
Daniel GaffordYESSecond round
Jalen McDanielsYESSecond round
Kris WilkesYESSecond round
Shamorie PondsYESSecond round
Dewan HernandezYESSecond round

Amir Hinton - Shaw UniversityYESSecond round
Yoeli ChildsYESSecond round
Miye OniYESSecond round
Jaylen NowellYESSecond round
Naz ReidYESSecond round
Tremont WatersYESSecond round
Skylar MaysNOSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah RobyNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan NworaNOSecond round/undrafted
Oshae BrissettNOSecond round/undrafted
Tyus BattleNOSecond round/undrafted
Coby WhiteYESFirst round
Nassir LittleYESFirst round
Jimmy WhittNOSecond round/undrafted
Derrik SmitsNOSecond round/undrafted
Steven EnochNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan BoneNOSecond round/undrafted
Ky BowmanYESSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah ReeseYESSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerryNOSecond round/undrafted
Myles PowellNOSecond round/undrafted
Dedric LawsonYESSecond round
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerYESFirst round
Jaylen HandsYESSecond round/undrafted
PJ WashingtonYESFirst round
Grant WilliamsNOFirst round
Keldon JohnsonYESFirst round
Charles MatthewsYESSecond round
Jordan PooleNOSecond round/undrafted
Ignas BrazdeikisYESSecond round/undrafted
Aubrey DawkinsYESSecond round/undrafted
Mfiondu KabengeleYESSecond round/undrafted
Jared HarperYESSecond round/undrafted
Luguentz DortYESFirst round
Jaxson HayesYESFirst round
KZ OkpalaNOFirst round
Kaleb WessonNOSecond round/undrafted
Javonte SmartNOSecond round/undrafted
Quentin GrimesYESSecond round/undrafted
V.J. KingNOSecond round/undrafted
DaQuan BraceyNOSecond round/undrafted
Tres TinkleNOSecond round/undrafted
Justin SimonYESSecond round/undrafted
Lamar StevensNOSecond round/undrafted
