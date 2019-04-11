2019 NBA Draft tracker: Duke's Cam Reddish joins teammate RJ Barrett in turning pro after one season
A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft
College basketball season is over, and so too is the NBA regular season. Now is that awkward sliver in the calendar when coaches evaluate their rosters, players evaluate their futures, and the NBA Draft benefits as such with dozens of underclassmen submitting their name to enter the draft process.
Duke's Cam Reddish joins fellow Blue Devil RJ Barrett and Kentucky's Keldon Johnson as the latest big-name stars to declare for the draft, joining the several dozen who have already announced their intentions. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents.
We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school as in years past, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
2019 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Player
|Agent?
|News
|Cam Reddish
|YES
|First round
|RJ Barrett
|YES
|First round
|Bol Bol
|YES
|Mid-first round
|Ja Morant
|YES
|First round
|Lindell Wigginton
|YES
|Second round
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|YES
|First round
|Darius Garland
|YES
|First round
|Simi Shittu
|YES
|Second round
|Romeo Langford
|YES
|First round
|Daniel Gafford
|YES
|Second round
|Jalen McDaniels
|YES
|Second round
|Kris Wilkes
|YES
|Second round
|Shamorie Ponds
|YES
|Second round
|Dewan Hernandez
|YES
|Second round
|Amir Hinton - Shaw University
|YES
|Second round
|Yoeli Childs
|YES
|Second round
|Miye Oni
|YES
|Second round
|Jaylen Nowell
|YES
|Second round
|Naz Reid
|YES
|Second round
|Tremont Waters
|YES
|Second round
|Skylar Mays
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Roby
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Nwora
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Oshae Brissett
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyus Battle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Coby White
|YES
|First round
|Nassir Little
|YES
|First round
|Jimmy Whitt
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrik Smits
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Steven Enoch
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Bone
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ky Bowman
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Reese
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Myles Powell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Dedric Lawson
|YES
|Second round
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|YES
|First round
|Jaylen Hands
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|PJ Washington
|YES
|First round
|Grant Williams
|NO
|First round
|Keldon Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Charles Matthews
|YES
|Second round
|Jordan Poole
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Aubrey Dawkins
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jared Harper
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Luguentz Dort
|YES
|First round
|Jaxson Hayes
|YES
|First round
|KZ Okpala
|NO
|First round
|Kaleb Wesson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Javonte Smart
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|V.J. King
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|DaQuan Bracey
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tres Tinkle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Justin Simon
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Lamar Stevens
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
