2019 NBA Draft tracker: Duke's Cam Reddish joins teammate RJ Barrett in turning pro after one season

College basketball season is over, and so too is the NBA regular season. Now is that awkward sliver in the calendar when coaches evaluate their rosters, players evaluate their futures, and the NBA Draft benefits as such with dozens of underclassmen submitting their name to enter the draft process.

Duke's Cam Reddish joins fellow Blue Devil RJ Barrett and Kentucky's Keldon Johnson as the latest big-name stars to declare for the draft, joining the several dozen who have already announced their intentions. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents.

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school as in years past, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants