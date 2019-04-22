2019 NBA Draft tracker: Duke's Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier and Kentucky's Nick Richards enter draft

A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft

The deadline for underclassmen to submit paperwork declaring their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA Draft passed on Sunday night, and final news is finally trickling out Monday about the late entries.

Among the dozens who have already joined the draft process are Duke big men Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier, who both entered the draft in the final hour. Kentucky big man Nick Richards has also submitted paperwork to enter the draft; all three have the option to return to school under new NCAA rules set in place this year.

The blueblooded trio makes up for what has been a flood of underclassmen entering the draft. At Duke and Kentucky alone, a combined eight players are at minimal testing the waters. Six begin the process as projected first-round picks, foreshadowing what will likely be another major roster overhaul for the college basketball powerhouses. 

Only 60 players can get drafted, but there is close to 100 underclassmen who have initiated the draft process and will go through workouts to get feedback by scouts and teams about where they might land in the draft and how they can improve their game. 

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which, as noted, is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school; those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft early entries
TeamPlayerAgent?Projection
Zion WilliamsonYESNo. 1 overall pick
Ja MorantYESFirst round
RJ BarrettYESFirst round
Jaxson HayesYESFirst round
Darius GarlandYESFirst round
Coby WhiteYESFirst round
Cam ReddishYESFirst round
Jarrett CulverYESFirst round
De'Andre HunterYESFirst round
PJ WashingtonYESFirst round
Rui HachimuraYESFirst round
Keldon JohnsonYESFirst round
Brandon ClarkeYESFirst round
Nassir LittleYESFirst round
Grant WilliamsNOFirst round
KZ OkpalaNOFirst round
Bol BolYESFirst round
Luguentz DortYESFirst round
Romeo LangfordYESFirst round
Kevin Porter Jr.YESFirst round
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerYESFirst round
Tyler HerroYESFirst round
Talen Horton-TuckerYESFirst round
Ty JeromeYESFirst round
Cameron JohnsonYESFirst round
Admiral SchofieldYESFirst round
Bruno FernandoYESFirst round
Chuma OkekeNOSecond round
Simi ShittuYESSecond round
Daniel GaffordYESSecond round
Jalen McDanielsYESSecond round
Kris WilkesYESSecond round
Louis KingYESSecond round
Zach NorvellNOSecond round/undrafted
Shamorie PondsYESSecond round
Dewan HernandezYESSecond round

Amir Hinton - Shaw UniversityYESSecond round
Lindell WiggintonYESSecond round
Yoeli ChildsYESSecond round
Miye OniYESSecond round
Jontay PorterYESSecond round
Jaylen NowellYESSecond round
Naz ReidYESSecond round
Skylar MaysNOSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah RobyNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan NworaNOSecond round/undrafted
Oshae BrissettNOSecond round/undrafted
Tyus BattleNOSecond round/undrafted
Jimmy WhittNOSecond round/undrafted
Derrik SmitsNOSecond round/undrafted
Tremont WatersYESSecond round
Steven EnochNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan BoneNOSecond round/undrafted
Ky BowmanYESSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah ReeseYESSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerryNOSecond round/undrafted
Myles PowellNOSecond round/undrafted
Dedric LawsonYESSecond round
Charles MatthewsYESSecond round
Jordan PooleNOSecond round/undrafted
Ignas BrazdeikisYESSecond round/undrafted
Jaylen HandsYESSecond round/undrafted
Aubrey DawkinsYESSecond round/undrafted
Mfiondu KabengeleYESFirst round
Jared HarperYESSecond round/undrafted
Kaleb WessonNOSecond round/undrafted
Javonte SmartNOSecond round/undrafted
Nic ClaxtonNOSecond round
Quentin GrimesYESSecond round/undrafted
V.J. KingNOSecond round/undrafted
DaQuan BraceyNOSecond round/undrafted
Tres TinkleNOSecond round/undrafted
Justin SimonYESSecond round/undrafted
Lamar StevensNOSecond round/undrafted
Devon DotsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Devontae ShulerYESSecond round/undrafted
Tyler CookYESSecond round/undrafted
Andrew NembhardNOSecond round/undrafted
EJ MontgomeryNOSecond round/undrafted
Emmitt WilliamsYESSecond round/undrafted
Jaylen FisherYESSecond round/undrafted
Charles BasseyNOSecond round/undrafted
Neemias QuetaYESSecond round/undrafted
Anthony CowanYESSecond round/undrafted
Kyle GuyYESSecond round/undrafted
Kerry Blackshear Jr.NOSecond round/undrafted
Alpha DialloNOSecond round/undrafted
Rayjon TuckerNOSecond round/undrafted
Marques BoldenNOSecond round/undrafted
Killian TillieYESSecond round/undrafted
Javin DeLaurierNOSecond round/undrafted
Nick RichardsNOSecond round/undrafted
Mamadi DiakiteNOSecond round/undrafted
Joel NtambweNOSecond round/undrafted
Ethan ThompsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Kellan GradyNOSecond round/undrafted
A.J. LawsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Joe WieskampNOSecond round/undrafted
