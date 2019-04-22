2019 NBA Draft tracker: Duke's Marques Bolden, Javin DeLaurier and Kentucky's Nick Richards enter draft
A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft
The deadline for underclassmen to submit paperwork declaring their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA Draft passed on Sunday night, and final news is finally trickling out Monday about the late entries.
Among the dozens who have already joined the draft process are Duke big men Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier, who both entered the draft in the final hour. Kentucky big man Nick Richards has also submitted paperwork to enter the draft; all three have the option to return to school under new NCAA rules set in place this year.
The blueblooded trio makes up for what has been a flood of underclassmen entering the draft. At Duke and Kentucky alone, a combined eight players are at minimal testing the waters. Six begin the process as projected first-round picks, foreshadowing what will likely be another major roster overhaul for the college basketball powerhouses.
Only 60 players can get drafted, but there is close to 100 underclassmen who have initiated the draft process and will go through workouts to get feedback by scouts and teams about where they might land in the draft and how they can improve their game.
We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which, as noted, is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school; those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
2019 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Player
|Agent?
|Projection
|Zion Williamson
|YES
|No. 1 overall pick
|Ja Morant
|YES
|First round
|RJ Barrett
|YES
|First round
|Jaxson Hayes
|YES
|First round
|Darius Garland
|YES
|First round
|Coby White
|YES
|First round
|Cam Reddish
|YES
|First round
|Jarrett Culver
|YES
|First round
|De'Andre Hunter
|YES
|First round
|PJ Washington
|YES
|First round
|Rui Hachimura
|YES
|First round
|Keldon Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Brandon Clarke
|YES
|First round
|Nassir Little
|YES
|First round
|Grant Williams
|NO
|First round
|KZ Okpala
|NO
|First round
|Bol Bol
|YES
|First round
|Luguentz Dort
|YES
|First round
|Romeo Langford
|YES
|First round
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|YES
|First round
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|YES
|First round
|Tyler Herro
|YES
|First round
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|YES
|First round
|Ty Jerome
|YES
|First round
|Cameron Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Admiral Schofield
|YES
|First round
|Bruno Fernando
|YES
|First round
|Chuma Okeke
|NO
|Second round
|Simi Shittu
|YES
|Second round
|Daniel Gafford
|YES
|Second round
|Jalen McDaniels
|YES
|Second round
|Kris Wilkes
|YES
|Second round
|Louis King
|YES
|Second round
|Zach Norvell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Shamorie Ponds
|YES
|Second round
|Dewan Hernandez
|YES
|Second round
|Amir Hinton - Shaw University
|YES
|Second round
|Lindell Wigginton
|YES
|Second round
|Yoeli Childs
|YES
|Second round
|Miye Oni
|YES
|Second round
|Jontay Porter
|YES
|Second round
|Jaylen Nowell
|YES
|Second round
|Naz Reid
|YES
|Second round
|Skylar Mays
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Roby
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Nwora
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Oshae Brissett
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyus Battle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jimmy Whitt
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrik Smits
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tremont Waters
|YES
|Second round
|Steven Enoch
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Bone
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ky Bowman
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Reese
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Myles Powell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Dedric Lawson
|YES
|Second round
|Charles Matthews
|YES
|Second round
|Jordan Poole
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jaylen Hands
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Aubrey Dawkins
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|YES
|First round
|Jared Harper
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kaleb Wesson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Javonte Smart
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Nic Claxton
|NO
|Second round
|Quentin Grimes
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|V.J. King
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|DaQuan Bracey
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tres Tinkle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Justin Simon
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Lamar Stevens
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Devon Dotson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Devontae Shuler
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyler Cook
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Andrew Nembhard
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|EJ Montgomery
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Emmitt Williams
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jaylen Fisher
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Charles Bassey
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Neemias Queta
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Anthony Cowan
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kyle Guy
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Alpha Diallo
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayjon Tucker
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Marques Bolden
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Killian Tillie
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Javin DeLaurier
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Nick Richards
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Mamadi Diakite
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Joel Ntambwe
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ethan Thompson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Kellan Grady
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|A.J. Lawson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Joe Wieskamp
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Draft top 100 risers, fallers
Who's moving up and down the Top 100 Big Board of NBA Draft prospects
-
Mizzou's Porter declares for the draft
Porter is the younger brother of 2018 lottery pick Michael Porter Jr.
-
MSU star Winston returning, Ward gone
Winston's return is certainly good news for MSU, but Ward was not expected to bolt for the...
-
Five-star Hurt picks Duke over KU, UK
By landing Hurt, the Blue Devils are poised to have the no. 1 recruiting class in the nati...
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
There are still openings left, but all of the power-conference jobs have been filled
-
St. John's finally hires a coach
Anderson is a good coach but a perplexing hire given his background