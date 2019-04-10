2019 NBA Draft tracker: Kentucky's Johnson, Duke's Barrett going pro after one season

With Virginia winning its first national championship on Monday night in Minneapolis, the college basketball offseason has officially arrived. Now is when coaches evaluate their rosters as they build for 2019. For players, it is also a time of evaluation on whether or not to return to college or test the NBA Draft waters.

RJ Barrett of Duke and Kentucky's Keldon Johnson are among the latest big-name stars to declare for the draft, joining the several dozen who have already announced their intentions. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents.

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school as in years past, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants