2019 NBA Draft tracker: Kentucky's Johnson, Duke's Barrett going pro after one season
A look at the undergraduate players who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft
With Virginia winning its first national championship on Monday night in Minneapolis, the college basketball offseason has officially arrived. Now is when coaches evaluate their rosters as they build for 2019. For players, it is also a time of evaluation on whether or not to return to college or test the NBA Draft waters.
RJ Barrett of Duke and Kentucky's Keldon Johnson are among the latest big-name stars to declare for the draft, joining the several dozen who have already announced their intentions. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents.
We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school as in years past, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
2019 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Player
|Agent?
|News
|RJ Barrett
|YES
|First round
|Bol Bol
|YES
|Mid-first round
|Ja Morant
|YES
|First round
|Lindell Wigginton
|YES
|Second round
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|YES
|First round
|Darius Garland
|YES
|First round
|Simi Shittu
|YES
|Second round
|Romeo Langford
|YES
|First round
|Daniel Gafford
|YES
|Second round
|Jalen McDaniels
|YES
|Second round
|Kris Wilkes
|YES
|Second round
|Shamorie Ponds
|YES
|Second round
|Dewan Hernandez
|YES
|Second round
|Amir Hinton - Shaw University
|YES
|Second round
|Yoeli Childs
|YES
|Second round
|Miye Oni
|YES
|Second round
|Jaylen Nowell
|YES
|Second round
|Naz Reid
|YES
|Second round
|Tremont Waters
|YES
|Second round
|Skylar Mays
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Roby
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Nwora
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Oshae Brissett
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyus Battle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Coby White
|YES
|First round
|Nassir Little
|YES
|First round
|Jimmy Whitt
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrik Smits
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Steven Enoch
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Bone
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ky Bowman
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Reese
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Myles Powell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Dedric Lawson
|YES
|Second round
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|YES
|First round
|Jaylen Hands
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|PJ Washington
|YES
|First round
|Grant Williams
|NO
|First round
|Keldon Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Charles Matthews
|YES
|Second round
|Jordan Poole
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Aubrey Dawkins
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jared Harper
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Luguentz Dort
|YES
|First round
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UK star Johnson declares for NBA Draft
Johnson says he will go through the process before making a final decision on whether to return...
-
St. John's coach Mullin steps down
Mullin is coming off his best season at St. John's and only appearance in the NCAA Tournam...
-
Duke's Barrett declares for draft
Barrett led Duke and the ACC in scoring last season
-
Podcast: Looking back on fun NCAA final
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss UCLA hiring Mick Cronin
-
Virginia, UK open as 2020 favorites
The Cavaliers are already one of the favorites to repeat next season
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan State early No. 1
The Spartans are the top team in the updated rankings