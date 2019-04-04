2019 NBA Draft tracker: Oregon's Bol Bol, Indiana's Romeo Langford turning pro
A look at the undergraduate players who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft
With the NCAA Tournament nears its final stage, the postseason for many college basketball players is ending and the offseason beginning. For many, this kicks up a cycle of preparation for the pros as players weigh whether or not to return to college or test the NBA Draft waters.
We've compiled a list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, while those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by June 10 at 5 p.m. ET.
Intends to hire an agent
|Player, School
|Position
|Round Projection
Bol Bol, Oregon
Center
First
Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
Point Guard
First
|Romeo Langford, Indiana
|Point Guard
|First
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Center
|Late first/early second
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
Power Forward
Late first/early second
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
Small Forward
Second
Smamorie Ponds, St. John's
Point Guard
Second
Amir Hinton, Shaw University
Point Guard
Second round/undrafted
Dewan Hernandez, Miami (FL)
Power Forward
Second round/undrafted
Yoeli Childs, BYU
Small Forward
Second round/undrafted
Isaiah Reese, Canisius
Point Guard
Second round/undrafted
Miye Oni, Yale
Shooting Guard
Second Round/undrafted
Jaylen Nowell, Washington
Shooting Guard
Second round/undrafted
Testing draft waters
|Player, School
|Position
|Round Projection
Tyus Battle, Syracuse
Shooting Guard
Second
Jimmy Whitt, SMU
Point Guard
Second round/undrafted
Derrik Smits, Valparaiso
Center
Second round/undrafted
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Power Forward
Second round/undrafted
Oshae Brissett, Syracuse
Power Forward
Second round/undrafted
Steven Enoch, Louisville
Center
Second round/undrafted
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
Power Forward
Second round/undrafted
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
IU freshman Langford declares for draft
Langford, the Hoosier State product, is leaving the Hoosiers to try his hand in the NBA
-
CBS Sports award winners
Duke's Zion Williamson was a big winner in our annual awards
-
Virginia vs Auburn odds, sims, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Auburn 10,000 times
-
Final Four expert picks
Our experts give their predictions for Saturday's national semifinals
-
Final Four: Pros loving UVA-Auburn over
SportsLine reveals who the Vegas sharps are backing in Saturday's 2019 Final Four
-
Texas Tech vs. MSU odds, expert picks
College hoops insider Matt Norlander has his finger on the pulse of Texas Tech and Michigan...