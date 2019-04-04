2019 NBA Draft tracker: Oregon's Bol Bol, Indiana's Romeo Langford turning pro

A look at the undergraduate players who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft

With the NCAA Tournament nears its final stage, the postseason for many college basketball players is ending and the offseason beginning. For many, this kicks up a cycle of preparation for the pros as players weigh whether or not to return to college or test the NBA Draft waters.

We've compiled a list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent. Individuals who hire an agent automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, while those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by June 10 at 5 p.m. ET.

Intends to hire an agent

Player, SchoolPositionRound Projection

Bol Bol, Oregon

Center

First

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Point Guard

First

Romeo Langford, IndianaPoint GuardFirst

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Center

Late first/early second

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Power Forward

Late first/early second

Kris Wilkes, UCLA

Small Forward

Second

Smamorie Ponds, St. John's

Point Guard

Second

Amir Hinton, Shaw University

Point Guard

Second round/undrafted

Dewan Hernandez, Miami (FL)

Power Forward

Second round/undrafted

Yoeli Childs, BYU

Small Forward

Second round/undrafted

Isaiah Reese, Canisius

Point Guard

Second round/undrafted

Miye Oni, Yale

Shooting Guard

Second Round/undrafted

Jaylen Nowell, Washington

Shooting Guard

Second round/undrafted

Testing draft waters

Player, SchoolPositionRound Projection

Tyus Battle, Syracuse

Shooting Guard

Second

Jimmy Whitt, SMU

Point Guard

Second round/undrafted

Derrik Smits, Valparaiso

Center

Second round/undrafted

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Power Forward

Second round/undrafted

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse

Power Forward

Second round/undrafted

Steven Enoch, Louisville

Center

Second round/undrafted

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

Power Forward

Second round/undrafted

