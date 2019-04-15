2019 NBA Draft tracker: Virginia's De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, key players in the Cavs' title run, leaving school early

A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft

Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome and redshirt sophomore teammate De'Andre Hunter, starters on the Cavaliers' national title-winning squad, both announced on Monday they will leave school early for the NBA Draft. Hunter was UVA's second-leading scorer last season averaging 15.2 points per game, and Jerome was the team's third-leading scorer averaging 13.6 points per game.

Jerome is considered a possible middle to late pick in the first round. In Gary Parrish's latest mock draft, Jerome was projected as a No. 20 selection to the Boston Celtics. Hunter is a likely top-10 pick; he's projected to go No. 5 in Parrish's latest mock.

Since the season ended with Virginia defeating Texas Tech in the national championship game, we've already had more than 70 underclassmen submit their name to the NBA to formally enter the draft process.

Over the weekend, Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. joined the fold of those who have also declared. Duke stars Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, as well as Kentucky standouts Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, have also submitted their names for entry into the pre-draft process. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents. 

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft early entries
TeamPlayerAgent?News
Cam ReddishYESFirst round
RJ BarrettYESFirst round
Bol BolYESMid-first round
Ja MorantYESFirst round
Lindell WiggintonYESSecond round
Talen Horton-TuckerYESFirst round
Darius GarlandYESFirst round
Simi ShittuYESSecond round
Romeo LangfordYESFirst round
Daniel GaffordYESSecond round
Jalen McDanielsYESSecond round
Kris WilkesYESSecond round
Shamorie PondsYESSecond round
Dewan HernandezYESSecond round

Amir Hinton - Shaw UniversityYESSecond round
Yoeli ChildsYESSecond round
Miye OniYESSecond round
Jaylen NowellYESSecond round
Naz ReidYESSecond round
Tremont WatersYESSecond round
Skylar MaysNOSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah RobyNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan NworaNOSecond round/undrafted
Oshae BrissettNOSecond round/undrafted
Tyus BattleNOSecond round/undrafted
Coby WhiteYESFirst round
Nassir LittleYESFirst round
Jimmy WhittNOSecond round/undrafted
Derrik SmitsNOSecond round/undrafted
Steven EnochNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan BoneNOSecond round/undrafted
Ky BowmanYESSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah ReeseYESSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerryNOSecond round/undrafted
Myles PowellNOSecond round/undrafted
Dedric LawsonYESSecond round
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerYESFirst round
Jaylen HandsYESSecond round/undrafted
PJ WashingtonYESFirst round
Grant WilliamsNOFirst round
Keldon JohnsonYESFirst round
Charles MatthewsYESSecond round
Jordan PooleNOSecond round/undrafted
Ignas BrazdeikisYESSecond round/undrafted
Aubrey DawkinsYESSecond round/undrafted
Mfiondu KabengeleYESSecond round/undrafted
Jared HarperYESSecond round/undrafted
Luguentz DortYESFirst round
Jaxson HayesYESFirst round
KZ OkpalaNOFirst round
Kaleb WessonNOSecond round/undrafted
Javonte SmartNOSecond round/undrafted
Quentin GrimesYESSecond round/undrafted
V.J. KingNOSecond round/undrafted
DaQuan BraceyNOSecond round/undrafted
Tres TinkleNOSecond round/undrafted
Justin SimonYESSecond round/undrafted
Lamar StevensNOSecond round/undrafted
Devon DotsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Ty JeromeYESFirst round
Devontae ShulerYESSecond round/undrafted
Tyler CookYESSecond round/undrafted
Kevin Porter Jr.YESFirst round
Andrew NembhardNOSecond round/undrafted
Tyler HerroYESFirst round
Emmitt WilliamsYESSecond round/undrafted
Jaylen FisherYESSecond round/undrafted
Louis KingYESSecond round/undrafted
Neemias QuetaYESSecond round/undrafted
De'Andre HunterYESFirst round
Rui HachimuraYESFirst round
Bruno FernandoYESFirst round
Anthony CowanYESSecond round/undrafted
Our Latest Stories