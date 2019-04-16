2019 NBA Draft tracker: Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy leaving school early

A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft

The three-leading scorers from Virginia's national title-winning roster -- Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy -- have all formally submitted paperwork to enter the 2019 NBA Draft process.

Jerome and Hunter, projected first-round draft picks who averaged 13.6 and 15.2 points per game last season, respectively, announced their decisions on Monday. Guy, UVA's leading scorer and the Final Four MOP, joined the duo by announcing his decision on Tuesday afternoon.

"I set a goal with my brothers when we committed to UVA," Guy said in a statement on Twitter. "Three years later we accomplished that goal of winning a National Championship. I also set a goal for myself to play in the NBA. Today I will be declaring for the 2019 draft and signing with an agent."

Guy said he will leave the door open to come back to school, dependent upon the evaluation he gets during the draft process. For the first time this season, undergraduate players can hire an agent and still return to school if they withdraw from the draft process before 11:59 p.m. ET May 29.

The Virginia trio makes up for only a small sliver of the more than 75 prospects who have entered the draft this season. Over the weekend, Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. joined the fold of those who have also declared. Duke stars Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, as well as Kentucky standouts Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, have also submitted their names for entry into the pre-draft process. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents. 

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which, as noted, is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school; those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft early entries
TeamPlayerAgent?Projection
Zion WilliamsonYESNo. 1 overall pick
Cam ReddishYESFirst round
RJ BarrettYESFirst round
Bol BolYESMid-first round
Ja MorantYESFirst round
Lindell WiggintonYESSecond round
Talen Horton-TuckerYESFirst round
Darius GarlandYESFirst round
Simi ShittuYESSecond round
Romeo LangfordYESFirst round
Daniel GaffordYESSecond round
Jalen McDanielsYESSecond round
Kris WilkesYESSecond round
Shamorie PondsYESSecond round
Dewan HernandezYESSecond round

Amir Hinton - Shaw UniversityYESSecond round
Yoeli ChildsYESSecond round
Miye OniYESSecond round
Jaylen NowellYESSecond round
Naz ReidYESSecond round
Tremont WatersYESSecond round
Skylar MaysNOSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah RobyNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan NworaNOSecond round/undrafted
Oshae BrissettNOSecond round/undrafted
Tyus BattleNOSecond round/undrafted
Coby WhiteYESFirst round
Nassir LittleYESFirst round
Jimmy WhittNOSecond round/undrafted
Derrik SmitsNOSecond round/undrafted
Steven EnochNOSecond round/undrafted
Jordan BoneNOSecond round/undrafted
Ky BowmanYESSecond round/undrafted
Isaiah ReeseYESSecond round/undrafted
Reggie PerryNOSecond round/undrafted
Myles PowellNOSecond round/undrafted
Dedric LawsonYESSecond round
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerYESFirst round
Jaylen HandsYESSecond round/undrafted
PJ WashingtonYESFirst round
Grant WilliamsNOFirst round
Keldon JohnsonYESFirst round
Charles MatthewsYESSecond round
Jordan PooleNOSecond round/undrafted
Ignas BrazdeikisYESSecond round/undrafted
Aubrey DawkinsYESSecond round/undrafted
Mfiondu KabengeleYESSecond round/undrafted
Jared HarperYESSecond round/undrafted
Luguentz DortYESFirst round
Jaxson HayesYESFirst round
KZ OkpalaNOFirst round
Kaleb WessonNOSecond round/undrafted
Javonte SmartNOSecond round/undrafted
Quentin GrimesYESSecond round/undrafted
V.J. KingNOSecond round/undrafted
DaQuan BraceyNOSecond round/undrafted
Tres TinkleNOSecond round/undrafted
Justin SimonYESSecond round/undrafted
Lamar StevensNOSecond round/undrafted
Devon DotsonNOSecond round/undrafted
Ty JeromeYESFirst round
Devontae ShulerYESSecond round/undrafted
Tyler CookYESSecond round/undrafted
Kevin Porter Jr.YESFirst round
Andrew NembhardNOSecond round/undrafted
Tyler HerroYESFirst round
Emmitt WilliamsYESSecond round/undrafted
Jaylen FisherYESSecond round/undrafted
Louis KingYESSecond round/undrafted
Neemias QuetaYESSecond round/undrafted
De'Andre HunterYESFirst round
Rui HachimuraYESFirst round
Bruno FernandoYESFirst round
Anthony CowanYESSecond round/undrafted
Kyle GuyYESSecond round/undrafted
Kerry Blackshear Jr.NOSecond round/undrafted
Alpha DialloNOSecond round/undrafted
Rayjon TuckerNOSecond round/undrafted
Our Latest Stories