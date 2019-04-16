2019 NBA Draft tracker: Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy leaving school early
A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft
The three-leading scorers from Virginia's national title-winning roster -- Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy -- have all formally submitted paperwork to enter the 2019 NBA Draft process.
Jerome and Hunter, projected first-round draft picks who averaged 13.6 and 15.2 points per game last season, respectively, announced their decisions on Monday. Guy, UVA's leading scorer and the Final Four MOP, joined the duo by announcing his decision on Tuesday afternoon.
"I set a goal with my brothers when we committed to UVA," Guy said in a statement on Twitter. "Three years later we accomplished that goal of winning a National Championship. I also set a goal for myself to play in the NBA. Today I will be declaring for the 2019 draft and signing with an agent."
Guy said he will leave the door open to come back to school, dependent upon the evaluation he gets during the draft process. For the first time this season, undergraduate players can hire an agent and still return to school if they withdraw from the draft process before 11:59 p.m. ET May 29.
The Virginia trio makes up for only a small sliver of the more than 75 prospects who have entered the draft this season. Over the weekend, Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. joined the fold of those who have also declared. Duke stars Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, as well as Kentucky standouts Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, have also submitted their names for entry into the pre-draft process. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents.
We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which, as noted, is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school; those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
2019 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Player
|Agent?
|Projection
|Zion Williamson
|YES
|No. 1 overall pick
|Cam Reddish
|YES
|First round
|RJ Barrett
|YES
|First round
|Bol Bol
|YES
|Mid-first round
|Ja Morant
|YES
|First round
|Lindell Wigginton
|YES
|Second round
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|YES
|First round
|Darius Garland
|YES
|First round
|Simi Shittu
|YES
|Second round
|Romeo Langford
|YES
|First round
|Daniel Gafford
|YES
|Second round
|Jalen McDaniels
|YES
|Second round
|Kris Wilkes
|YES
|Second round
|Shamorie Ponds
|YES
|Second round
|Dewan Hernandez
|YES
|Second round
|Amir Hinton - Shaw University
|YES
|Second round
|Yoeli Childs
|YES
|Second round
|Miye Oni
|YES
|Second round
|Jaylen Nowell
|YES
|Second round
|Naz Reid
|YES
|Second round
|Tremont Waters
|YES
|Second round
|Skylar Mays
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Roby
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Nwora
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Oshae Brissett
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyus Battle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Coby White
|YES
|First round
|Nassir Little
|YES
|First round
|Jimmy Whitt
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrik Smits
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Steven Enoch
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Bone
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ky Bowman
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Reese
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Myles Powell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Dedric Lawson
|YES
|Second round
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|YES
|First round
|Jaylen Hands
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|PJ Washington
|YES
|First round
|Grant Williams
|NO
|First round
|Keldon Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Charles Matthews
|YES
|Second round
|Jordan Poole
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Aubrey Dawkins
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jared Harper
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Luguentz Dort
|YES
|First round
|Jaxson Hayes
|YES
|First round
|KZ Okpala
|NO
|First round
|Kaleb Wesson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Javonte Smart
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|V.J. King
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|DaQuan Bracey
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tres Tinkle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Justin Simon
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Lamar Stevens
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Devon Dotson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ty Jerome
|YES
|First round
|Devontae Shuler
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyler Cook
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|YES
|First round
|Andrew Nembhard
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyler Herro
|YES
|First round
|Emmitt Williams
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jaylen Fisher
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Louis King
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Neemias Queta
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|De'Andre Hunter
|YES
|First round
|Rui Hachimura
|YES
|First round
|Bruno Fernando
|YES
|First round
|Anthony Cowan
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kyle Guy
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Alpha Diallo
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Rayjon Tucker
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
