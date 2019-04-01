2019 NBA Draft: UNC freshman Nassir Little, a projected lottery pick, declares for pros
Little is a former MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game
North Carolina freshman forward Nassir Little has announced his intentions to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft and will forgo the remaining three years of his college eligibility.
Little, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, made his decision official in an Instagram post on Monday.
"This past season on and off the court has been amazing. The University of North Carolina is a special place and I'm thankful for the opportunity to attend such a prestigious university and play for such a storied basketball program," he said. "I want to thank everyone that has helped me throughout this entire process of pursuing my goal of playing college basketball. With that said, it is time for me to pursue my lifelong dream and enter the 2019 NBA draft."
Little had an enigmatic season for the Tar Heels and struggled at times to adapt. He played only 18.2 minutes per game on the season, averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
But Little's game is tailor-made for the NBA. In a league where versatility, wingspan and athleticism are put at a premium, Little has the whole package and flashed it several times during his brief Tar Heels career. Even with a lackluster freshman season, he's a likely lottery pick because of his upside and long-term potential.
Little is the No. 10 prospect on the top 75 CBS Sports Big Board and the No. 4 small forward.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Guy the key to Virginia's title hopes
Guy's second half performance vs. Purdue could be an omen for Cavalier dominance in Minnea...
-
Report: UK offers Calipari lifetime deal
Kentucky has made a massive offer to retain its prized coach in Lexington for as long as he'd...
-
Final Four odds, top value picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 Final Four 10,000 times.
-
UNC women's staff placed on leave
Sylvia Hatchell is the ACC's winningest coach
-
One-and-done claims a new victim in Duke
This team should have done more, but it's not all on Coach K
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
We are headed to the Elite Eight in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow...