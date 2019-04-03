2019 NBA Draft: UNC's Coby White, a possible lottery pick, joins teammate Nassir Little by declaring
White, a splashy scorer for the Tar Heels, is a potential lottery pick
North Carolina officially has two one-and-dones in a single offseason.
Just two days removed from freshman forward Nassir Little announcing his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft, his star teammate, freshman point guard Coby White, has decided to join him. White announced his decision on Twitter in which he stated the following:
White and Little join an exclusive list of UNC one-and-dones. Only Brandan Wright (2007) and Tony Bradley (2017) have left the school early as freshmen under Roy Williams before Little and White doubled up the number this season.
And it's fitting for White, who was in an exclusive, rarefied air of his own. White broke Michael Jordan's freshman scoring record in his first and only season at UNC, averaging 16.1 points per game. A prolific scorer coming out of high school, he proved he can score at every level with efficiency, and displayed flashes of developing into a starting level point guard in the NBA.
After starting the season largely off the NBA Draft radar, White's red-hot season has earned him consideration as a first-round draft pick. Reid Forgrave has White as the No. 9 pick in his latest NBA Mock Draft In the CBS Sports Top 75 prospect rankings, White comes in at No. 9 overall and No. 3 at his position. He will have a chance to showcase his skills during the draft process and potentially move up into the lottery where we currently project him to fall.
