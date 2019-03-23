2019 NCAA bracket: March Madness kicks into high gear Friday as upsets, drama, excitement rule on NCAA bracket

TULSA, Oklahoma -- After two full days of wall-to-wall basketball, the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is officially in the books.

Friday provided a little flair the first day was lacking, and you can assign a lot of credit to the top-seeded teams for that. No. 1 seeds Virginia, Duke and North Carolina all had to dig out of early holes to avoid Virginia-like disaster. Each won, but there were some surreal moments when it wasn't improbable to think, at one point during the game, that a 16 seed was capable of beating a 1 -- something only UMBC has ever accomplished.

There will be no 16-over-1 this year, but upsets weren't completely ruled out. No. 13 UC Irvine pulled off the largest seed upset of the tournament to date, defeating No. 4 Kansas State. Meanwhile, No. 12 seed Oregon defeated No. 5 seed Wisconsin, No. 12 seed Liberty defeated No. 5 seed Mississippi State, and No. 11 seed Ohio State, in a battle of back-and-forth thrills, defeated No. 6 seed Iowa State. If you're not sensing the tread here, I'll fill you in: The 12-over-5 is officially back, baby.

Elsewhere in Friday's madness, No. 2 seed Tennessee escaped cresting Colgate, No. 3 seed Houston made quick work of Georgia State, and Buffalo dispatched of one of only three Pac-12 teams in this year's field.

So sit back, grab some snacks, check out the schedule, find your bracket and gear up for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

