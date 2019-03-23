2019 NCAA bracket: March Madness kicks into high gear Friday as upsets, drama, excitement rule on NCAA bracket
The first round of the NCAA Tournament came to a close with some surprising results
TULSA, Oklahoma -- After two full days of wall-to-wall basketball, the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is officially in the books.
Friday provided a little flair the first day was lacking, and you can assign a lot of credit to the top-seeded teams for that. No. 1 seeds Virginia, Duke and North Carolina all had to dig out of early holes to avoid Virginia-like disaster. Each won, but there were some surreal moments when it wasn't improbable to think, at one point during the game, that a 16 seed was capable of beating a 1 -- something only UMBC has ever accomplished.
There will be no 16-over-1 this year, but upsets weren't completely ruled out. No. 13 UC Irvine pulled off the largest seed upset of the tournament to date, defeating No. 4 Kansas State. Meanwhile, No. 12 seed Oregon defeated No. 5 seed Wisconsin, No. 12 seed Liberty defeated No. 5 seed Mississippi State, and No. 11 seed Ohio State, in a battle of back-and-forth thrills, defeated No. 6 seed Iowa State. If you're not sensing the tread here, I'll fill you in: The 12-over-5 is officially back, baby.
Elsewhere in Friday's madness, No. 2 seed Tennessee escaped cresting Colgate, No. 3 seed Houston made quick work of Georgia State, and Buffalo dispatched of one of only three Pac-12 teams in this year's field.
So sit back, grab some snacks, check out the schedule, find your bracket and gear up for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Friday's first-round scores
- No. 1 Duke 85, No. 16 North Dakota State 62
- No. 1 North Carolina 88, No. 16 Iona 73
- No. 1 Virginia 71, No. 16 Gardner-Webb 56
- No. 2 Tennessee 77, No. 15 Colgate 70
- No. 3 Texas Tech 72, No. 14 Northern Kentucky 57
- No. 3 Houston 84, No. 14 Georgia State 55
- No. 4 Virginia Tech 66, No. 13 Saint Louis 52
- No. 6 Buffalo 91, No. 11 Arizona State 74
- No. 13 UC Irvine 70, No. 4 Kansas State 66
- No. 12 Oregon 72, No. 5 Wisconsin 54
- No. 9 UCF 73, No. 8 VCU 58
- No. 12 Liberty 80, No. 5 Mississippi State 76
- No. 9 Oklahoma 95, No. 8 Ole Miss 72
- No. 9 Washington 78, No. 8 Utah State 61
- No. 11 Ohio State 62, No. 6 Iowa State 59
- No. 10 Iowa 79, No. 7 Cincinnati 72
Check out Friday's scores and complete TV schedule with tip times and more
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the First Four. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
