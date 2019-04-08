2019 NCAA Championship game prop bets: Top 20 Final Four picks for Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Of the millions of dollars that will be wagered on the 2019 NCAA Tournament national championship game on Monday between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Virginia Cavaliers, a significant portion will be placed on prop bets. You can make National Championship game prop picks on just about anything, from which team will be first to score 20 points, to whether the largest lead by either team will be greater than 11.5, to whether the teams will combine to hit more than 13.5 three-pointers. However, knowing where to find value in the 2019 national championship game props and which ones to stay away from can be overwhelming with so many available. That's why you want to see the top 2019 March Madness championship game picks and Final Four prop bets from the team of Vegas experts and college basketball insiders at SportsLine.

SportsLine has gathered its top college basketball experts and handicappers, a group that has been covering the sport and the wagering industry for decades. Here's the lineup: Oddsmaker Kenny White, longtime head of Las Vegas Sports Consultants (29-19 CBB run); Micah Roberts, former Station Casinos sportsbook director (23-12 CBB run); rising handicapper Zack Cimini; big-game prop specialist Josh Nagel (38-20 on props); renowned sportswriter Mike Tierney (23-15 CBB run); and CBS Sports personality Tom Fornelli. You can see their top 2019 Final Four prop bets only at SportsLine.

One of the top Texas Tech vs. Virginia props that Fornelli is all over: Kyle Guy scores more than his posted total of 14 points. "Virginia is going to have to hit threes to win this game, and that means Guy will be a major factor." Fornelli told SportsLine. "He shot 42.5 percent from three this year and has scored more than 14 points in 20 games this season, including the last two."

Another one of the top 2019 NCAA Championship prop bets that Tierney is recommending: Matt Mooney goes over his posted total of 10.5 points. "Mooney has eclipsed this total in seven of the last nine games and barely missed in the other two," Tierney said. "He is feisty and physical, just the type of player who can score against the pack line defense."

