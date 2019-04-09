2019 NCAA championship game: Texas Tech launches comeback on Virginia after PA plays Tech's rally song
"Old Town Road" blasted over the loud speakers, and TTU came alive
MINNEAPOLIS -- Texas Tech's rallying song for the entire NCAA Tournament has been the country/rap banger "Old Town Road" sung by Lil Nas X, so it's fitting that the song being played spurred a huge second-half comeback for the Red Raiders.
After trailing by eight, the PA played the song over the speakers. Texas Tech fans in attendance came alive and Texas Tech players did, too, piecing together a furious 12-4 run to tie the game at 59 after Norense Odiase made a free throw and capitalized on an and-one opportunity.
Adding fuel to the motivational fire, the on-screen camera at U.S. Bank Stadium showed former Texas Tech football players Patrick Mahomes and Michael Crabtree in the same sequence. Mahomes signaled to the fans to get fired up by flailing his arms up and down while Travis Kelce pounded a beer in the same shot.
Nothing like a little encouragement from prominent alumni -- or a country/rap banger -- to get college students fired up in a big moment.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kyle Guy named Final Four MOP
Three Virginia players and two Texas Tech players made the Final Four All-Tournament Team
-
2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, results
Here's the master schedule and how you can watch March Madness 2019 no matter what device you're...
-
Virgina rebounds to win first title
A year after the Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16, they won their...
-
Virginia tops TTU for national title
Virginia is finally national champions after outlasting Texas Tech in Minneapolis
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The Cavaliers' path to a title was interesting to say the least
-
Barnes rejects UCLA offer, remains at UT
Barnes is staying at Tennessee as UCLA is struggling to find its new coach