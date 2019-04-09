2019 NCAA championship game: Texas Tech launches comeback on Virginia after PA plays Tech's rally song

MINNEAPOLIS -- Texas Tech's rallying song for the entire NCAA Tournament has been the country/rap banger "Old Town Road" sung by Lil Nas X, so it's fitting that the song being played spurred a huge second-half comeback for the Red Raiders.

After trailing by eight, the PA played the song over the speakers. Texas Tech fans in attendance came alive and Texas Tech players did, too, piecing together a furious 12-4 run to tie the game at 59 after Norense Odiase made a free throw and capitalized on an and-one opportunity.

They played Old Town Road. pic.twitter.com/EAeNJ1xMWP — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) April 9, 2019

Adding fuel to the motivational fire, the on-screen camera at U.S. Bank Stadium showed former Texas Tech football players Patrick Mahomes and Michael Crabtree in the same sequence. Mahomes signaled to the fans to get fired up by flailing his arms up and down while Travis Kelce pounded a beer in the same shot.

Patrick Mahomes AND Michael Crabtree in the house. Mahomes just pumped up the crowd by motioning everyone to make noise pic.twitter.com/Z5R9TJ5iXz — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) April 9, 2019

Nothing like a little encouragement from prominent alumni -- or a country/rap banger -- to get college students fired up in a big moment.