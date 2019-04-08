2019 NCAA championship predictions: Virginia vs. Texas Tech picks, odds, start time, TV channel, live stream

MINNEAPOLIS -- We started with 68 and now we're down to two. That's right, just two teams remain in the 2019 NCAA Tournament and and they'll meet on Monday to determine who will cut down the nets after winning the title. Virginia and Texas Tech will battle for the NCAA Tournament championship in the last game of the college basketball season on Monday night.

The Cavaliers needed a little luck to get to this point, surviving unreal scares in their last two games against Purdue and Auburn respectively, needing three made free throws from guard Kyle Guy to advance from the Final Four. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, collapsed Michigan State's typically steady 3-point shooting with their tenacious defense.

The No. 1 seed Cavaliers have travelled a fairly light road to get to this point in terms of opponents faced, taking on a No. 16 seed, No. 9 seed, No. 12 seed, No. 3 seed and a No. 5 seed. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, took on a No. 14 seed, a No. 6 seed, a No. 2 seed, a No. 1 seed and a No. 2 seed with their closest margin of victory being 6 points against Gonzaga.

To make this year's final even more interesting, we're guaranteed to have a first-time winner of the Big Dance. The championship game will feature two teams which have never played for a NCAA Tournament title.

Let's face it, when the Cavaliers and Red Raiders meet, it will be a game you won't want to miss and we're to help steer you in the right direction to follow the action when the ball is tipped. Let's take a look at who our experts believe will be cutting down the nets at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday as well as who covers the spread.

Viewing information

When: Monday, 9:20 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

TV: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

