2019 NCAA championship predictions: Virginia vs. Texas Tech picks, odds, tip time, TV channel, live stream

MINNEAPOLIS -- The field started with 68 teams, and after yet another exciting edition of the NCAA Tournament, it's come time for a new national champion to be crowned. Monday night, No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 3 seed Texas Tech will square off for the right to cut down the nets on the most important night of the year in college basketball. While they don't bring the name-brand value that many fans look for, the matchup between the Cavaliers and Red Raiders has the potential to be a great one to close out the season.

The Cavaliers needed a little luck to get to this point, surviving unreal scares in their last two games against Purdue and Auburn respectively, needing three made free throws from guard Kyle Guy to advance from the Final Four. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, collapsed Michigan State's typically steady 3-point shooting with their tenacious defense.

The No. 1 seed Cavaliers have travelled a fairly light road to get to this point in terms of opponents faced, taking on a No. 16 seed, No. 9 seed, No. 12 seed, No. 3 seed and a No. 5 seed. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, took on a No. 14 seed, a No. 6 seed, a No. 2 seed, a No. 1 seed and a No. 2 seed with their closest margin of victory being six points against Gonzaga.

To make this year's final even more interesting, we're guaranteed to have a first-time winner of the Big Dance. The championship game will feature two teams which have never played for a NCAA Tournament title.

Let's face it, when the Cavaliers and Red Raiders meet, it will be a game you won't want to miss and we're to help steer you in the right direction to follow the action when the ball is tipped. Let's take a look at who our experts believe will be cutting down the nets at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday as well as who covers the spread.

Viewing information

When: Monday, 9:20 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

TV: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live and fuboTV (try for free)

Predictions, picks

