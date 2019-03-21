2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Bracket busted? Play March Madness round by round style pick'em using Bracket Games
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get a second chance in the March Madness fun
As the first round of the NCAA Tournament progresses, brackets will be busted. If you want another chance to come in first place in your group, sign up for Round by Round picks.
You can get an updated printable bracket right here if you don't want to see all the red on your old bracket. With the first round ending on Friday, you've got a short window to get the job done and create your bracket bracket pool. After all, what better way is there to trash talk with your office, family or friend group than by winning the whole thing?
Here's how you sign up: Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page, select "Create a Group," and you can create your own personalized March Madness experience. From there you can add members to your pool, create your own special group name and, of course, fill out your bracket online in an easy-to-manage format. When each round is set, you can fill out your picks online and the rest of your pool can follow suit.
It is very easy to manage after you create the group. Just set up your pool name and CBS Sports will give you a customized URL to manage and track the action. And inviting friends is easy: once you set up the configuration of your pool, you can send invites via email.
Round by Round
This is more of a "pick'em" style game where, rather than filling out an entire bracket, you simply pick the winners of each round before it happens. The best part of Round by Round is you never have a busted bracket because you start fresh each round. And, even better, every round you get another chance to win prizes -- a trip to the 2019 Final Four (grand prize) or a tablet.
As always, may the odds be ever in your favor!
Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page and get started now!
