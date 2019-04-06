2019 NCAA Tournament: Bracket busted? Play March Madness round by round style pick'em using Bracket Games
There are just four teams remaining in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. While most of the fun is over for this year's edition of March Madness, the Final Four always gives fans one final chance to enjoy the greatness and spectacle of college basketball.
At CBS Sports, we offer you the chance to open a new bracket game after each round of the tournament.
Here's how you sign up: Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page, select "Create a Group," and you can create your own personalized March Madness experience. From there you can add members to your pool, create your own special group name and, of course, fill out your bracket online in an easy-to-manage format. When each round is set, you can fill out your picks online and the rest of your pool can follow suit.
You can play through each of the upcoming rounds including the Final Four.
It is very easy to manage after you create the group. Just set up your pool name and CBS Sports will give you a customized URL to manage and track the action. And inviting friends is easy: once you set up the configuration of your pool, you can send invites via email.
Round by Round
This is more of a "pick'em" style game where, rather than filling out an entire bracket, you simply pick the winners of each round before it happens. The best part of Round by Round is you never have a busted bracket because you start fresh each round. And, even better, every round you get another chance to win prizes -- a trip to the 2019 Final Four (grand prize) or a tablet.
As always, may the odds be ever in your favor!
Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page and get started now!
-
