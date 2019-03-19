2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live updates, TV schedule for First Four on Tuesday
Live scores, updates and higlights -- plus a full schedule -- for the opening night of First Four action this March Madness
Two of the final four teams to sneak into the 68-team field of the NCAA Tournament happen to be the hottest -- Prairie View A&M and Fairleigh Dickinson -- and lucky us, the two teams clash Tuesday night to officially kick off March Madness. Between the two, they share 19 consecutive wins (Prairie View A&M with 11, FDU with eight), and the winner advances to the first round to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
Both teams' inclusion into the field, considering the start each program had to the season, is a minor miracle. FDU opened its season 6-11, suffering losses to Rutgers, Lafayette and Holy Cross in the process before winning 14 of its last 16. Prairie View A&M's appearance more so: It opened its season 1-11 before winning 21 of its final 22 games to reach the NCAAs.
|Tip time
|Game
|Network
|Site
6:40 p.m.
(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson
truTV
Dayton
|9:10 p.m.
|(11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont
|truTV
|Dayton
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Tuesday night updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the First Four. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
