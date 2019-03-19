2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live updates, TV schedule for First Four on Tuesday

Two of the final four teams to sneak into the 68-team field of the NCAA Tournament happen to be the hottest -- Prairie View A&M and Fairleigh Dickinson -- and lucky us, the two teams clash Tuesday night to officially kick off March Madness. Between the two, they share 19 consecutive wins (Prairie View A&M with 11, FDU with eight), and the winner advances to the first round to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

Both teams' inclusion into the field, considering the start each program had to the season, is a minor miracle. FDU opened its season 6-11, suffering losses to Rutgers, Lafayette and Holy Cross in the process before winning 14 of its last 16. Prairie View A&M's appearance more so: It opened its season 1-11 before winning 21 of its final 22 games to reach the NCAAs.

Tip time Game Network Site 6:40 p.m. (16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson truTV Dayton 9:10 p.m. (11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont truTV Dayton

