2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Florida State vs. Murray State odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

Ja Morant and 12-seed Murray State look to bust more brackets as the Racers take on 4-seed and 10th-ranked Florida State in a 2019 NCAA Tournament second-round matchup on Saturday. The Racers (28-4), who have won 12 in a row, knocked off 5-seed Marquette by 19 in the first round, while the Seminoles (28-7) beat 13-seed Vermont, 76-69. Saturday's tipoff from the XL Center in Hartford is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the West Regional semifinals of the NCAA bracket in Anaheim next week. The Seminoles are favored by five in the latest Florida State vs. Murray State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 144.5. Before making any Florida State vs. Murray State picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that FSU, which placed fourth in the ACC with a 13-5 conference mark, has been red hot. The Seminoles have won 15 of their last 17 overall and four of their last five NCAA Tournament games.

Florida State's victory over Vermont marked a school record 28th win. A major part of the Seminoles' success on Thursday was the play of redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele and senior guard Terrance Mann. Kabengele scored 21 points, while Mann added 19 as Florida State pulled away in the second half.

But just because the Seminoles are flying high does not mean they will cover the Florida State vs. Murray State spread on Saturday.

That's because Murray State has been equally hot, winning 12 in a row and 20 of its last 22, including the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship. The Racers hold an edge in a number of statistical categories over the Seminoles, including field goal percentage and point differential. Murray State is sixth in the country in field goal percentage (49.7 percent) compared to Florida State, which is 190th (44.1). The Racers are eighth in point differential (plus-13.4) while the Seminoles are 37th at plus-7.8.

Murray State is led by Morant (24.1 ppg), who has been phenomenal. He scored 36 against Belmont in the OVC title game and had a triple-double against Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament opener. He scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists.

