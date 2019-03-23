2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Florida State vs. Murray State odds, picks, predictions from proven model on 11-5 run

Teams that are no strangers to the NCAA Tournament meet Saturday in the second round when No. 4 seed and 10th-ranked Florida State battles Ja Morant and No. 12 seed Murray State. The Seminoles (28-7) are making their third straight tournament appearance and seventh in the last 11 years, while the Racers (28-4) are making their second consecutive. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET from XL Center in Hartford, Conn. This is the deepest Murray State has gone in the tournament since losing to Marquette 62-53 in the third round in 2012. The Seminoles are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Murray State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 144.5. You'll want to see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Florida State vs. Murray State picks down of your own.

Florida State is making its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance, including one Final Four, and is 20-16 all-time in the tournament. The win over Vermont was its fifth straight first-round victory. This will be the fourth meeting between the schools, but first since 1999. The Seminoles have won two of the three. With the win over Vermont (America East champion), Florida State has now defeated five conference champions this year.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele (13.1 ppg) scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Vermont for his fifth career double-double. Kabengele now has a double-double in the first round in consecutive years. Senior Terrance Mann (11.5 ppg), who had 19 points against Vermont, will play in his 139th career game, tying the school record for games played with Okaro White (2011-14).

But just because the Seminoles are flying high does not mean they will cover the Florida State vs. Murray State spread on Saturday.

That's because Murray State has been equally hot, winning 12 in a row and 20 of its last 22, including the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship. The Racers hold an edge in a number of statistical categories over the Seminoles, including field goal percentage and point differential. Murray State is sixth in the country in field goal percentage (49.7 percent) compared to Florida State, which is 190th (44.1). The Racers are eighth in point differential (plus-13.4) while the Seminoles are 37th at plus-7.8.

Murray State is led by Morant (24.1 ppg), who has been phenomenal. He scored 36 against Belmont in the OVC title game and had a triple-double against Marquette in the 2019 NCAA Tournament opener. He scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists.

So who wins Murray State vs. Florida State?