2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Gonzaga, Kentucky among eight teams to punch tickets to Sweet 16 on Saturday

The NCAA Tournament field shrunk from 32 to 24 on Saturday as eight teams punched their respective tickets to the Sweet 16 on Saturday, and eight head into their offseasons.

What started as a promising day with close games ended with one blowout after another. Michigan. Florida State. Michigan State. Purdue. Auburn. All five cruised to easy wins, leaving little to no chance for the madness of March to make things interesting late.

One of the most talented players in the field was also eliminated Saturday. Murray State star Ja Morant, who dazzled with the NCAA Tournament's first triple-double since 2012 in his first showing on Thursday, went down swinging in a 90-62 loss to No. 4 seed Florida State.

Meanwhile, LSU, Kentucky and Gonzaga all won in different variations. LSU earned a near buzzer-beating win in what was the best finish not only of the day, but of the tournament so far. Kentucky won a thriller, limiting sharpshooting Wofford to 56 points and flexing its defensive capabilities. And Gonzaga won with an all-around showing, scoring 83 in a cruising victory.

Second round scores

(3) LSU 69, (6) Maryland 67

(2) Kentucky 62, (7) Wofford 56

(2) Michigan 64, (10) Florida 49

(4) Florida State 90, (12) Murray State 62

(1) Gonzaga 83, (9) Baylor 71

(2) Michigan State 70, (10) Minnesota 50

(3) Purdue 87, (6) Villanova 61

(5) Auburn 89, (4) Kansas 75

