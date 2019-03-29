2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Kentucky vs. Houston odds, picks, predictions, best bets from model on 11-5 run

Two of the top defenses in the nation square off Friday night with a trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 on the line. No. 3 seed Houston ranks seventh nationally by giving up just 61 points per game, while 2-seed Kentucky enters Friday's Sweet 16 matchup allowing 64.5, good for 28th in the country. Oddsmakers have set the over-under for total points at 133.5 in anticipation of a defensive battle between two extremely talented teams, down 1.5 from the opener. As for the spread, the Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Houston odds. Make sure to read the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions from the proven model at SportsLine before locking in any Kentucky vs. Houston picks of your own.

Over the past two years, a projection model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks and entered the postseason on a strong 11-5 run on all top-rated college basketball plays. It's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling all but two of the Sweet 16 teams this year.

The model has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Kentucky vs. Houston. It's leaning over, but it also has a very strong point-spread pick that hits in over 60 percent of simulations.

The model is well aware of the success the Wildcats have had under head coach John Calipari. Kentucky is 6-1 in Sweet 16 games in the Calipari Era, with its lone loss coming to 9-seed Kansas State in Atlanta last season.

Kentucky will need another huge performance from senior forward Reid Travis if the Wildcats want to survive and advance against Houston. Travis has been stuffing the stat sheet in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds in his first two games. And he's shot 50 percent or better from the field in four straight.

His play on both ends has helped Kentucky reach the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in Calipari's 10 seasons, and the Wildcats' defense has been suffocating its opponents in recent weeks. In fact, they've held their opponents to 57 points or fewer in four of their last five games.

But just because the Wildcats have been playing extremely well lately doesn't mean they can cover the Kentucky vs. Houston spread.

The model has also taken into account that this is Houston's first Sweet 16 appearance in 25 years. They've done it thanks to a lockdown defense. The Cougars rank No. 1 in field goal percentage defense (36.7 percent), No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage defense (27.8 percent) and No. 7 in scoring defense (61.0 points per game).

The Cougars offense also features a dynamic duo that can take over a game. Corey Davis Jr. (17.1 points per game) and Armoni Brooks (13.2) combine to average over 30 on a nightly basis for Houston and they've been lethal from behind the arc all season. In fact, both Davis Jr. and Brooks have each nailed more than 100 threes this season, while a total of four Cougars knock down 35 percent or more of their three-point attempts. That's because their focus is on shot quality on offense, which allows the Cougars to get high-quality looks from deep.

The model predicts which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations for Kentucky vs. Houston.