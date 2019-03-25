2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Kentucky vs. Houston odds, Sweet 16 picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The 2019 Sweet 16 wraps up Friday night when the 2-seed Kentucky Wildcats take on the 3-seed Houston Cougars at 9:59 p.m. ET. Kentucky is coming off a hard-fought victory over Wofford in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, while Houston cruised past Ohio State to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984. Kentucky will look to get to the Elite Eight for the seventh time since 2010 and Vegas lists the Wildcats as 2.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points set at 135.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Houston odds. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Houston picks and 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of the success the Wildcats have had under head coach John Calipari. Kentucky is 6-1 in Sweet 16 games in the Calipari Era, with its lone loss coming to 9-seed Kansas State in Atlanta last season.

Kentucky will need another huge performance from senior forward Reid Travis if the Wildcats want to survive and advance against Houston. Travis has been stuffing the stat sheet in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds in his first two games. And he's shot 50 percent or better from the field in four straight.

His play on both ends has helped Kentucky reach the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in Calipari's 10 seasons, and the Wildcats' defense has been suffocating its opponents in recent weeks. In fact, they've held their opponents to 57 points or fewer in four of their last five games.

But just because the Wildcats have been playing extremely well lately doesn't mean they can cover the Kentucky vs. Houston spread.

The Cougars are a team loaded with upperclassmen like senior guard Corey Davis Jr., who's averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season. Davis Jr. is coming off back-to-back 20-plus-point performances in the NCAA Tournament 2019 and will look provide an offensive spark again for the Cougars against Kentucky. He's also been red-hot from behind the arc, knocking down at least four 3-pointers in 12 games this season.

