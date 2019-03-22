2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Kentucky vs. Wofford odds, picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The 2-seed Kentucky Wildcats take on the 7-seed Wofford Terriers in a 2019 NCAA Tournament second-round game on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites, with the over-under set at 138.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Wofford odds. The Wildcats powered past Abilene Christian in their opening game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament with a dominating 79-44 win. Meanwhile, Wofford put concerns that its success was the product of playing in the Southern Conference to rest with a convincing 84-68 win over Seton Hall. It's a major contrast of styles with Kentucky loaded with future NBA talent and Wofford made up of largely overlooked players who have gelled perfectly on their way to a 30-4 record. So before you make your Kentucky vs. Wofford picks, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Entering Saturday's contest, the model knows that Kentucky will lean on its athleticism. The Wildcats have 10 top-100 recruits and Wofford simply doesn't have an answer for the size and quality of players like Reid Travis, Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery.

With P.J. Washington expected to be out on Saturday, Montgomery should see an expanded role, and he's been playing well of late. He had 11 rebounds in 23 minutes in the win over Abilene Christian, including four offensive rebounds. The high-energy freshman is an excellent defender with his length and could pose serious problems for Wofford inside.

But just because the Wildcats are loaded with playmakers doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Wofford spread.

Wofford is the second-best 3-point shooting team in the nation. Fletcher Magee just set the all-time NCAA record for 3-point field goals with 509 for his career. Magee hit seven of them against Seton Hall, passing Oakland's Travis Bader for the record.

However, Magee isn't the only weapon for Wofford. The Terriers shoot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc as a team and Nathan Hoover (46.1 percent from 3-point range), Storm Murphy (47.5 percent) and Tray Hollowell (41.6 percent) can all fill it from deep. It's been the great equalizer for Wofford all season, and if Kentucky can't find a way to run the Terriers off the 3-point line, it could be a long game.

