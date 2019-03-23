2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Live updates, college basketball scores, schedule for March Madness second round games
Live scores, updates and highlights all day from the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
We've consumed 32 college basketball games over the last two days -- some good, some great, some absolute snoozers. Now we're on to the second round of March Madness, where we've got half the action but double the stakes as the 2019 NCAA Tournament continues into the weekend.
On the line Saturday and Sunday for teams fortunate enough to be in the second round is a trip to the Sweet 16. Action begins Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET and continues until late at night. Check the full schedule below to map out your day, and stay tuned here where we will recap all the action as it unfolds in the second round. Don't forget to visit our live, updating bracket and download a printable bracket to keep up on the games.
Second round -- Live / upcoming games
- 12:10 p.m. -- (6) Maryland vs. (3) LSU -- CBS, March Madness LIVE
- 2:40 p.m. -- (7) Wofford vs. (2) Kentucky -- CBS, March Madness LIVE
- 5:15 p.m. -- (10) Florida vs. (2) Michigan -- CBS, March Madness LIVE
- 6:10 p.m. -- (12) Murray State vs. (4) Florida State -- TNT, March Madness LIVE
- Check out Saturday's scores and complete TV schedule with tip times and more
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the second round. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
We are one round into the 2019 NCAA Tournament, so print your bracket and follow along with...
-
NCAAT odds, sims, Sat. picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Saturday game in the NCAA Tournament 10,000...
-
NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Maryland picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated LSU vs. Maryland 10,000 times
-
NCAA: Kansas vs. Auburn odds, top picks
Legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is on a 15-5 run on college basketball picks
-
NCAA Tournament: Saturday viewer's guide
Everything you need to watch the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday
-
NCAA: Villanova vs. Purdue odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Villanova vs. Purdue second-round game 10,000...