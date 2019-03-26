2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Michigan State vs. LSU odds, Sweet 16 picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

One team will move a step closer to the Final Four on Friday night when the Michigan State Spartans and LSU Tigers collide in a Sweet 16 matchup in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Michigan State (30-6) has reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015, ending a three-year drought that was the longest in coach Tom Izzo's 24 seasons in East Lansing. Meanwhile, LSU (28-6) is returning to the Sweet 16 for the first time since its unlikely run to the Final Four in 2006. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:09 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Spartans are favored by six in the latest Michigan State vs. LSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 149. Before making any Michigan State vs. LSU picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Spartans have been an elite team on both ends of the floor this season. According to KenPom, Michigan State is the fourth best offensive team in the country, scoring 121.6 points per 100 possessions, and the eighth best defensive team in the country (90.3). In their 70-50 second round victory against Minnesota, the Spartans held the Golden Gophers to 30.5 percent shooting from the field, including 2-of-22 on 3-pointers.

Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston also displayed why he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Though he scored just 13 points, he had nine assists and bailed the Spartans out of trouble after Minnesota cut their second half lead to nine, scoring seven straight points. Michigan State shot 57.1 percent against the Gophers, including 6-of-15 from beyond the arc.

But just because the Spartans excel on both ends of the floor does not guarantee they will cover the Michigan State vs. LSU spread in the 2019 Sweet 16 on Friday.

The Tigers feature a balanced offense with a strong back court and a physical front court that gets to the free throw line. LSU averages 80.9 points per game, the second most among SEC teams. Of those points, 17.5 (21.6 percent) come from the free throw line.

Sophomore point guard Tremont Waters triggers the Tigers' offense. He leads the team in scoring at 15.0 points per game and leads the SEC in assists per game with 5.9. And he seems to thrive when the game is on the line. Against Florida on March 6, he drove the length of the floor as the clock was winding down and made the tying bucket to send the game into overtime. And in LSU's second round game against Maryland, Waters made the winning layup with 1.6 seconds remaining.

