2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: No. 1 seeds Duke, UNC and Virginia among teams completing Sweet 16 field

TULSA, Okla. -- The second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament is officially in the books. We've weeded out 48 teams, and now there are only 16 left with a shot at cutting down the nets on the final game of the season in Minneapolis next month.

And what a great way for the opening weekend to end. After an exciting but chalky first few days that saw little drama, Sunday provided everything we love about March Madness. There was a near-historic collapse from Tennessee which the Vols stopped by coming alive in overtime. Then, most notably from the weekend, we saw a near-epic UCF upset over Duke that fell this short which had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Now, we move on to the Sweet 16. But first, let's take a look back at the scores and action that went down on Sunday.

Sunday second round scores

No. 1 Duke 77, No. 9 UCF 76 -- Recap

No. 1 North Carolina 81, No. 9 Washington 59

No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 9 Oklahoma 51

No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77

No. 3 Texas Tech 78, No. 6 Buffalo 58

No. 3 Houston 74, No. 11 Ohio State 59

No. 4 Virginia Tech 67, No. 12 Liberty 58

No. 12 Oregon 73, No. 13 UC Irvine 54

CBS Sports was with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and updates from the second round. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.