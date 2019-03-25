2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: North Carolina vs. Auburn odds, Sweet 16 picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

The No. 5 seed Auburn Tigers look to earn their first trip to the Elite Eight since 1986 when they take on the top-seed North Carolina Tar Heels at 7:29 p.m. ET on Friday in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Coach Bruce Pearl has engineered a magical run for the Tigers thus far, but they'll face their toughest test in this 2019 Sweet 16 game against the six-time national champions. The Tar Heels are five-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Auburn odds, with the over-under set at 163. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Auburn picks of your own, see the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

The model has taken into account that UNC (29-6) has played like a legitimate Final Four contender in recent weeks. It took some time for Roy Williams' mix of veterans and newcomers to mesh, but the results late in the season have been impressive. The Tar Heels have lost just one game since Feb. 11, a one-point setback to Duke in the ACC Tournament Championship Game. They've rolled thus far in March Madness 2019, blasting Iona and Washington by an average of 18.5 points.

UNC went over 80 points in those games, and that's nothing new for this high-flying offense. The Tar Heels enter the 2019 Sweet 16 ranked third nationally in scoring offense at 86.1 points per game. And they score in a variety of ways, with four players -- Cameron Johnson, Coby White, Luke Maye and Nassir Little -- averaging at least 10 points,

But the Tar Heels are about to meet another offensive juggernaut, so there's no guarantee they'll cover the North Carolina vs. Auburn spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

The Tigers (28-9) have won 10 straight and put up eye-popping numbers in the process. They average just under 80 points on the season, but they've found a new gear recently, averaging 83.6 per contest in their last three games, a span that includes wins over Tennessee, New Mexico State and Kansas.

And while the Tigers were lucky to survive that first-round game against New Mexico State, their dominant 89-75 victory over Kansas in the second round proved they are a legitimate Final Four threat. Bryce Brown (15.9 points per game) and Jared Harper (15.3) provide most of the scoring for Auburn, but with six regulars who hit at least 35 percent of their 3-pointers, the Tigers have plenty of options.

