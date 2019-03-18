2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Odds, spreads, opening lines for March Madness games

Happy Selection Sunday! The NCAA Tournament field is set, and the 68 tournament teams now clearly see the road in front of them and they look for postseason glory over the coming weeks. March Madness will soon commence and there will surely be plenty of highlights, upsets, and wild finishes in store. In addition to being one of the most thrilling sporting events on the annual calendar, the tournament also provides one of the most popular betting events for gamblers.

Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga and Virginia all earned top seeds in their brackets with Duke securing the top seed overall. The Blue Devils -- led by freshmen standouts Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett -- are also betting favorites.

Below you'll find all the betting lines for the games on opening week, from the First Four games to this weekend's Round of 64 action.

All times Eastern

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

6:40 p.m. -- No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M (Pick 'Em) -- West Region (Dayton, Ohio)

9:10 p.m -- No. 11 Belmont (-3.5) vs. No. 11 Temple -- East Region (Dayton, Ohio)

Wednesday, March 20

6:40 p.m. -- No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 North Dakota State (-5.5) -- East Region (Dayton, Ohio)

9:10 p.m. -- No. 11 St. John's vs. No. 11 Arizona State (-1) -- West Region (Dayton, Ohio)

First Round

Thursday, March 21

No. 5 Auburn (-7.5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State -- Midwest Region (Salt Lake City, Utah)

No. 4 Kansas (-8.5) vs. No. 13 Northeastern -- Midwest Region (Salt Lake City, Utah)

No. 7 Wofford (-3) vs. No. 10 Seton Hall -- Midwest Region (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 2 Kentucky (-22) vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian -- Midwest Region (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 6 Villanova (-5.5) vs. No. 11 Saint Mary's -- South Region (Hartford, Conn.)

No. 3 Purdue (-12) vs. No. 14 Old Dominion -- South Region (Hartford, Conn.)

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple -- East Region (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 3 LSU (-8) vs. No. 14 Yale -- East Region (Jacksonville, Fla.)

No. 7 Louisville (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Minnesota -- East Region (Des Moines, Iowa)

No. 2 Michigan State (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Bradley -- East Region (Des Moines, Iowa)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M -- West Region (Salt Lake City, Utah)

No. 8 Syracuse (-2) vs. No. 9 Baylor -- West Region (Salt Lake City, Utah)

No. 5 Marquette (-4) vs. No. 12 Murray State -- West Region (Hartford, Conn.)

No. 4 Florida State (-11) vs. No. 13 Vermont -- West Region (Hartford, Conn.)

No. 7 Nevada (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Florida -- West Region (Des Moines, Iowa)

No. 2 Michigan (-16)) vs. No. 15 Montana -- West Region (Des Moines, Iowa)

Friday, March 22

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 NC Central/North Dakota State -- East Region (Columbia, S.C.)

No. 8 VCU (1.5) vs. No. 9 UCF -- East Region (Columbia, S.C.)

No. 5 Mississippi State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Liberty -- East Region (San Jose, Calif.)

No. 4 Virginia Tech (-10) vs. No. 13 Saint Louis -- East Region (San Jose, Calif.)

No. 1 Virginia (-24) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb -- South Region (Columbia, S.C.)

No. 8 Mississippi (-2) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma -- South Region (Columbia, S.C.)

No. 5 Wisconsin (-1.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon -- South Region (San Jose, Calif)

No. 4 Kansas State (5.5) vs. No. 13 UC Irvine -- South Region (San Jose, Calif)

No. 1 North Carolina (-25) vs. No. 16 Iona -- Midwest Region (Columbus, Ohio)

No. 8 Utah State (-3.5) vs. No. 9 Washington -- Midwest Region (Columbus, Ohio)

No. 6 Iowa State (-6) vs. No. 11 Ohio State -- Midwest Region (Tulsa, Okla.)

No. 3 Houston (-12) vs. No. 14 Georgia State -- Midwest Region (Tulsa, Okla.)

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State/St. John's -- West Region (Tulsa, Okla.)

No. 3 Texas Tech (-15) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky -- West Region (Tulsa, Okla.)

No. 7 Cincinnati (-4) vs. No. 10 Iowa -- South Region (Columbus, Ohio)

No. 2 Tennessee (-17.5) vs. No. 15 Colgate -- South Region (Columbus, Ohio)